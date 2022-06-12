Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, June 12

We’re have an action packed Sunday in the MLB today as 15 games are set to take place across the league. Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, June 12

Braves over 5.5 total runs (+100)

The Atlanta Braves have broken off 10 straight wins and will look to make it 11 this afternoon when facing the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Dansby Swanson tearing it up at the plate this series, the Braves should get at least six runs with ease this afternoon.

Cubs moneyline vs. Yankees (+195)

The Chicago Cubs are on a five-game losing streak and will try to stop the bleeding when facing the New York Yankees in their series finale this afternoon. The good news is that Keegan Thompson is making the start today and he’s been solid with a 6-1 record and a 3.17 ERA this season. We’ll predict that he’ll figure out a way to neutralize the powerful Yankees lineup and put the Cubbies back into the win column.

Blue Jays vs Tigers under 8 runs (-110)

The Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers will wrap up their three-game series this afternoon and patrons at Comerica Park will be treated to a pitching duel between Jays starter Ross Stripling and Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Stripling has been solid in both starting and relieving roles this season while Skubal has only yielded more than three earned runs just once this season. Take the under.

White Sox -1.5 vs. Rangers (+140)

Frustration is mounting on the Southside as yesterday, Chicago White Sox fans were chanting for the firing of manager Tony La Russa during their 11-9 loss to the Texas Rangers. The team should get a brief reprieve this afternoon when facing Rangers starter Jon Gray, who has given up at least four earned runs in three of his last five starts. The Sox should take advantage of this and cover the run line this afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.