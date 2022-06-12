Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, June 12

We have a full 15-game slate on deck for the MLB today and as always, there’s plenty of team stacks that can earn you money in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, June 12.

Braves vs. Pirates, 1:35 p.m. ET

Ronald Acuña Jr. ($6,000)

Dansby Swanson ($5,300)

Ozzie Albies ($5,000)

Marcell Ozuna ($4,300)

The red hot Atlanta Braves have yet to lose in the month of June and will look to push their league-best winning streak to 11 when facing the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon. The reigning champs will face Pirates starter José Quintana, who has given up at least five hits and two earned runs in his last four starts.

That presents another great opportunity for Acuña to go off as he should be an automatic staple for you lineup at this point. The star outfielder blasted a solo shot and scored two runs to earn 18 fantasy points in yesterday’s 10-4 victory. Swanson and Albies also delivered double digit fantasy points in yesterday’s game and will once again be solid additions along with Acuña. Meanwhile, Ozuna has a .500 career batting average against Quintana and could serve as a great value add today.

Red Sox vs. Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers ($5,400)

Trevor Story ($5,300)

Xander Bogaerts ($4,800)

Alex Verdugo ($3,800)

The Boston Red Sox will close out their nine-game west coast road trip this afternoon when facing the Seattle Mariners in the finale of that series. The M’s will be starting Robbie Ray, who has given up at least three earned runs in each of his last five starts.

Averaging 9.8 fantasy points per outing, Devers once pops up at the top of this list. He earned DFS users 20 yesterday when blasting a two-run home run in the team’s 7-6 setback. Story has a favorable matchup against Ray, posting a .290 career batting average with four home runs against the Seattle lefty. Bogaerts and Verdugo can be hit or miss as fantasy prospects but when they’re on, they can deliver you double digit points with ease.

Padres vs. Rockies, 4:10 p.m. ET

Manny Machado ($5,200)

Jake Cronenworth (4,700)

Jurickson Profar ($3,400)

Eric Hosmer ($2,600)

The San Diego Padres sit just a half game out of first place in the NL West standings and will look to potentially take the top spot in the division this afternoon when closing out their four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

After homering in Thursday’s opener, Machado has been held in check by going 0-8 in the last two games of the series. Averaging 9.7 fantasy points per game, there’s a good chance he’ll break out of this mini slump this afternoon. Cronenworth and Profar both average just over seven fantasy points per game and have the potential to be major value adds in today’s series finale. The same goes for Hosmer, who owns a .333 batting average through 27 career at bats against Rockies starter German Marquez.