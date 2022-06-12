MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, June 12

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Sunday, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. There were some high-scoring games on Saturday, so the bats were rolling. As there is a full slate today, that means there are a ton of options to make the perfect lineup on DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Top Pitchers

Justin Verlander, Astros vs. Marlins ($10,500) — This is the most sure play at starting pitcher for today’s contests. Verlander has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season as he is 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA. With the Astros coming off numerous losses, look for Verlander to be locked in and help lead them to a victory.

Kyle Wright, Braves vs. Pirates ($10,100) — One of the big reasons this is a good play is because Wright has been stellar this season. He’s currently 6-3 with a 2.39 ERA. The Pirates lineup hasn't been great this season and we should see a quality start for Wright.

Top Hitters

Ozzie Albies, Braves vs. Pirates ($5,000) — Although Albies has struggled a bit this season, he seems to be starting to heat up. He’s in the midst of a seven-game hit streak where he’s got two home runs and 11 RBIs. In his career against José Quintana, Albies is 5-6 with two home runs and three runs batted in.

Manny Machado, Padres vs. Rockies ($5,200) — Machado has played like an MVP candidate this season. He’s currently hitting .320 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. In his career against Germán Márquez, Machado is hitting .318, so he sees the ball pretty well against him.

Value Pitcher

Ross Stripling, Blue Jays vs. Tigers ($6,900) — As Stripling has been a reliever for most of this season, this pick is a bit of a risk. However, in his last start, Stripling went five innings giving up just one hit and earning the win. If he can go five innings and get a win, he’ll be well worth the play.

Value Hitter

Jason Heyward, Cubs vs. Yankees ($2,000) — This is an extremely cheap DFS play, but Heyward might be a really good find. In his career against Jameson Taillon, he’s hitting .333 with a run batted in. He’s swung the bat well in this series and even put one out in his first game against the Yankees.