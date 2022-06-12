Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, June 12

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Sunday, it should very well be an exciting day for some baseball. Yesterday, we saw the bats get going in a number of games, while pitching struggled. The 15-game slate means there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, June 12

Ozzie Albies over 1.5 Total Bases (-120)

Although Albies has struggled a bit this season, he seems to be starting to heat up. He’s in the midst of a seven-game hit streak where he’s got two home runs and 11 RBIs. In his career against José Quintana, Albies is 5-6 with two home runs and three runs batted in. Look for a multi-hit game from him Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Justin Verlander over 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Verlander has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season as he is 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA. He’s coming off a 12-strikeout performance against the Mariners. Coming off two losses, the Astros need a big outing of of Verlander. Look for him to go at least seven innings and over this total.

Manny Machado over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Machado has played like an MVP candidate this season. He’s currently hitting .320 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. In his career against Germán Márquez, Machado is hitting .318, so he sees the ball well against him. Coming off two hitless games, Machado should turn it around against a struggling pitcher.

