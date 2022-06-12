Pick on the Moneyline of Orioles-Royals for Sunday

The Kansas City Royals own the worst win percentage in the big league’s and will look to take out their frustrations on Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer at home on Sunday.

Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals (-125, 9.5)

Sunday will be Kremer’s second start of the season after he made 13 starts last season, giving up at least three earned runs in 11 of those 14 starts, posting a 7.45 ERA with 2.8 home runs per nine innings.

On the other side, Brad Keller’s seven losses is the most of any pitcher in the American League, but the number is a bit deceiving as as the team has scored three runs or fewer in seven of his 11 starts.

Keller has a career-best 2.7 walks per nine innings rate this season and at home has posted a 2.75 ERA at home with opponents hitting .212 with two home runs in 39.1 innings pitched in Kansas City.

The Royals offense enters Sunday having scored at least four runs in four straight games and six of their last eight games while the Orioles 3.6 runs per game on the road are the second-fewest of any American League team.

The Orioles are just 10-20 on the road this season while going 15-15 at home and those road woes will continue on Sunday.

The Play: Royals -125

