White Sox SP Michael Kopech leaves Sunday’s game vs. Rangers with ankle injury

The Chicago White Sox saw Michael Kopech leave Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers after two-thirds of an inning due to the pitcher suffering some type of ankle injury. Kopech suffered the issue on a follow through. Reynaldo Lopez has taken over for the White Sox.

Michael Kopech has to come out for the #WhiteSox after two thirds of an inning when he injures himself following through on a pitch. — Dave Kerner (@DaveKerner) June 12, 2022

Sox ace Michael Kopech out after only 13 pitches because of this ankle tweak. Hope it’s not serious. pic.twitter.com/SuGGrfPzwd — Starting 9 (@Starting9) June 12, 2022

Kopech has been one of the few bright spots for Chicago, entering Sunday’s game with a 1.94 ERA. Hopefully, this is not another serious injury for the starting pitcher. He’s been through some rough moments in his White Sox career on the health front, undergoing Tommy John surgery which cost him the full 2019 season and suffering a hamstring strain in 2021.

The poor injury luck overall for the White Sox continues, with Kopech joining Lucas Giolito, Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert as prominent players who have missed games this season. The White Sox entered the year as trendy picks for the World Series crown, but currently sit at 27-30. They are +2500 to win it all per DraftKings Sportsbook.