Watch the Bella Twins tell drivers to start their engine for Toyota/Save Mart 350

The NASCAR Cup Series is out in Sonoma, California for this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. This is a road course race that features 12 turns and elevation changes rarely seen in the race calendar. NASCAR typically invites guests to serve as the Honorary Grand Marshal to open the race and to iconically tell the drivers to start their engines. On Sunday, the WWE Hall of Fame Bella Twins were given the honor and kicked off race day.

Nikki and Brie Bella are some of the most popular female wrestlers that the WWE has ever seen. They broke out late in 2008 and wrestled until 2018. Even though it was a 10-year career they witnessed the acclaim revolution for women’s wrestling and are attributed for how competitive and entertaining the women’s division has become over the last decade.

The Bella Twins have branched out into their own TV shows and Youtube channels and are still prominent figures across social media. While they are no longer actively competing, crowds everywhere get excited when they make surprise appearances.