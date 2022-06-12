When is the 2022 College World Series

The 2022 College World Series is set to get started this weekend as eight teams will descend upon Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE, with the hopes of hoisting the national championship. The tournament will begin on Friday, June 17 and carry on through the championship series.

The College World series will feature two double elimination tournaments where the last two teams standings will compete in a best-of-three championship series. Game 1 of the series will begin on Saturday, June 25 and carry on through the final championship game on Monday, June 27 if necessary.

All games will be shown on the ESPN family of networks, and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app as well.

First day of CWS games — Friday, June 17

— Friday, June 17 CWS Finals — Start Saturday, June 25 (best of 3)

— Start Saturday, June 25 (best of 3) Final championship game — Monday, June 27

Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma have secured their berth in Omaha. We’ll update with the remaining teams as they clinch a spot.

Bracket 1

Game 1 Friday June 17 TBD

Game 2 Friday June 17 TBD

Game 5 Sunday June 19 TBD

Game 6 Sunday June 19 TBD

Game 9 Tuesday June 21 TBD

Game 11 Wednesday June 22 TBD

Game 13 Thursday June 23 TBD*

Bracket 2

Game 3 Saturday June 18 TBD

Game 4 Saturday June 18 TBD

Game 7 Monday June 20 TBD

Game 8 Monday June 20 TBD

Game 10 Tuesday June 21 TBD

Game 12 Wednesday June 22 TBD

Game 14 Thursday June 23 TBD*

* if necessary

College World Series Finals

Game 1 Saturday June 25 TBD

Game 2 Sunday June 26 TBD

Game 3 Monday June 27 TBD