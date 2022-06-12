Which teams are in the 2022 College World Series

The 2022 College World Series will kick off this Friday in Omaha, NE, and the field for the eight-team tournament is being set. As of now, No. 5 Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma have officially punched their tickets to Omaha with the other five schools still to be determined with the remainder of the super regionals.

The biggest surprise was Notre Dame, who went down to Knoxville and stunned No. 1 Tennessee to earn its spot. The Fighting Irish took Game 1 of the series with an 8-6 victory before falling to the Volunteers 12-4 in Game 2. They then responded with a series clinching 7-3 win in Game 3 to cause immediate chaos within the college baseball universe.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma both handled business in their respective super regional series with the Aggies sweeping No. 12 Louisville in a pair of one-run ballgames and the Sooners surviving a three-game tilt at No. 4 Virginia Tech. OU is trying to follow in the footsteps of its softball counterparts, who just dominated its way through the Women’s College World Series last week.

We’ll provide updates as more teams advance.

2022 College World Series Field

No. 5 Texas A&M

Notre Dame

Oklahoma