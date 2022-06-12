Full schedule for 2022 College World Series

The 2022 College World Series is set to start on June 2nd at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Super Regionals wrapped on Sunday, May 29th, and the tournament field is set for the final eight teams in Division I softball in 2022.

The 2021 Women’s College World Series was won by the Oklahoma Sooners for head coach Patty Gasso’s fifth national championship, and they are the heavy favorites to repeat just down the road from campus. Oklahoma opened the tournament as a -160 favorite to win, and that will likely improve once the prices re-open at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oklahoma, UCLA, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma St., Oregon State, Florida and Northwestern have punched their tickets to the 2022 Women’s College World Series.

2022 College World Series Schedule

All times ET

Friday, June 17

Game 1 Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 2 Team vs. Team, TBD

Saturday, June 18

Game 3 Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 4 Team vs. Team, TBD

Sunday, June 19

Game 5 Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 6 Team vs. Team, TBD

Monday, June 20

Game 7 Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 8 Team vs. Team, TBD

Tuesday, June 21

Game 9 Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 10 Team vs. Team, TBD

Wednesday, June 22

Game 11 Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 12 Team vs. Team, TBD

Thursday, June 23

Game 13* Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 14* Team vs. Team, TBD

* if necessary

College World Series Finals

Game 1 Saturday June 25 TBD

Game 2 Sunday June 26 TBD

Game 3 Monday June 27 TBD