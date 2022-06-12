Full schedule for 2022 College World Series

The 2022 College World Series is set to start on June 2nd at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Super Regionals wrapped on Sunday, May 29th, and the tournament field is set for the final eight teams in Division I softball in 2022.
The 2021 Women’s College World Series was won by the Oklahoma Sooners for head coach Patty Gasso’s fifth national championship, and they are the heavy favorites to repeat just down the road from campus. Oklahoma opened the tournament as a -160 favorite to win, and that will likely improve once the prices re-open at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Oklahoma, UCLA, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma St., Oregon State, Florida and Northwestern have punched their tickets to the 2022 Women’s College World Series.
2022 College World Series Schedule
All times ET
Friday, June 17
Game 1 Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 2 Team vs. Team, TBD
Saturday, June 18
Game 3 Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 4 Team vs. Team, TBD
Sunday, June 19
Game 5 Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 6 Team vs. Team, TBD
Monday, June 20
Game 7 Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 8 Team vs. Team, TBD
Tuesday, June 21
Game 9 Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 10 Team vs. Team, TBD
Wednesday, June 22
Game 11 Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 12 Team vs. Team, TBD
Thursday, June 23
Game 13* Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 14* Team vs. Team, TBD
* if necessary
College World Series Finals
Game 1 Saturday June 25 TBD
Game 2 Sunday June 26 TBD
Game 3 Monday June 27 TBD