 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Odds to win 2022 US Open heading into tournament week

The field is set for the 2022 US Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

By nafselon76
/ new
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf and Country Club on June 12, 2022 in Etobicoke, Ontario. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The third major of the golf season, the 2022 US Open, will be held from June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Last year Jon Rahm shot a final round 68 at Torrey Pines to win the championship over Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke. Rahm became the became the first U.S. Open winner to birdie the final two holes of the championship since Tom Watson in 1982.

Rahm joins Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy as betting favorites this year, with all three golfers at +1200 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Xander Schauffele and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are listed at +1400, with PGA Tour member Dustin Johnson the favorite among the LIV Golf Tour defectors at +2200.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 US Open, which tees off Thursday morning from The Country Club at Brookline, Massachusetts.

2022 US Open Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +1200 +250 +140
Justin Thomas +1200 +250 +140
Rory McIlroy +1200 +250 +140
Scottie Scheffler +1400 +330 +170
Xander Schauffele +1400 +330 +170
Cameron Smith +2200 +450 +250
Dustin Johnson +2200 +450 +250
Patrick Cantlay +2200 +450 +250
Viktor Hovland +2200 +450 +250
Collin Morikawa +2800 +550 +275
Jordan Spieth +2800 +550 +275
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800 +550 +275
Will Zalatoris +3000 +550 +275
Daniel Berger +3500 +600 +300
Hideki Matsuyama +3500 +600 +300
Sam Burns +3500 +600 +300
Shane Lowry +3500 +600 +300
Brooks Koepka +4000 +700 +350
Joaquin Niemann +4000 +700 +350
Billy Horschel +5000 +800 +400
Louis Oosthuizen +5000 +800 +400
Max Homa +5000 +800 +400
Mito Pereira +5000 +800 +400
Sungjae Im +5000 +800 +400
Tony Finau +5000 +800 +400
Russell Henley +6000 +900 +450
Tyrrell Hatton +6000 +900 +450
Cameron Young +6500 +1100 +450
Corey Conners +6500 +1100 +450
Harold Varner III +6500 +1100 +450
Tommy Fleetwood +6500 +1100 +450
Abraham Ancer +8000 +1200 +550
Bryson DeChambeau +8000 +1200 +550
Davis Riley +8000 +1200 +550
Justin Rose +8000 +1200 +550
Keegan Bradley +8000 +1200 +550
Kevin Na +8000 +1200 +550
Paul Casey +8000 +1200 +550
Seamus Power +8000 +1200 +550
Sergio Garcia +8000 +1200 +550
Talor Gooch +8000 +1200 +550
Webb Simpson +8000 +1200 +550
Aaron Wise +10000 +1600 +700
Adam Scott +10000 +1600 +700
Gary Woodland +10000 +1600 +700
Jason Kokrak +10000 +1600 +700
Patrick Reed +10000 +1600 +700
Brian Harman +13000 +1800 +800
Cameron Tringale +13000 +1800 +800
Marc Leishman +13000 +1800 +800
Sebastian Munoz +13000 +1800 +800
Alex Noren +15000 +2200 +1000
Denny McCarthy +15000 +2200 +1000
Francesco Molinari +15000 +2200 +1000
Harris English +15000 +2200 +1000
K.H. Lee +15000 +2200 +1000
Luke List +15000 +2200 +1000
Mackenzie Hughes +15000 +2200 +1000
Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2200 +1000
Si Woo Kim +15000 +2200 +1000
Tom Hoge +15000 +2200 +1000
Troy Merritt +15000 +2200 +1000
Adri Arnaus +20000 +3000 +1400
Erik Van Rooyen +20000 +3000 +1400
Lucas Herbert +20000 +3000 +1400
Nick Taylor +20000 +3000 +1400
Sepp Straka +20000 +3000 +1400
Thomas Pieters +20000 +3000 +1400
Victor Perez +20000 +3000 +1400
Erik Barnes +25000 +4000 +1800
Joel Dahmen +25000 +4000 +1800
Joohyung Kim +25000 +4000 +1800
Kevin Kisner +25000 +4000 +1800
Matthew NeSmith +25000 +4000 +1800
Scott Stallings +25000 +4000 +1800
Adam Schenk +30000 +5000 +2200
Andrew Novak +30000 +5000 +2200
Andrew Putnam +30000 +5000 +2200
Branden Grace +30000 +5000 +2200
Brian Stuard +30000 +5000 +2200
Chan Kim +30000 +5000 +2200
Chris Gotterup +30000 +5000 +2200
Harry Hall +30000 +5000 +2200
Jediah Morgan +30000 +5000 +2200
Jim Furyk +30000 +5000 +2200
Kurt Kitayama +30000 +5000 +2200
Lanto Griffin +30000 +5000 +2200
Marcel Schneider +30000 +5000 +2200
Min Woo Lee +30000 +5000 +2200
MJ Daffue +30000 +5000 +2200
Nick Hardy +30000 +5000 +2200
Richard Mansell +30000 +5000 +2200
Rikuya Hoshino +30000 +5000 +2200
Ryan Fox +30000 +5000 +2200
Sam Horsfield +30000 +5000 +2200
Sebastian Soderberg +30000 +5000 +2200
Shaun Norris +30000 +5000 +2200
Stewart Cink +30000 +5000 +2200
Taylor Montgomery +30000 +5000 +2200
Thorbjorn Olesen +30000 +5000 +2200
Wyndham Clark +30000 +5000 +2200
Brandon Matthews +40000 +6500 +2800
Callum Tarren +40000 +6500 +2800
Chase Seiffert +40000 +6500 +2800
Danny Lee +40000 +6500 +2800
Guido Migliozzi +40000 +6500 +2800
James Piot +40000 +6500 +2800
Jinichiro Kozuma +40000 +6500 +2800
Joseph Bramlett +40000 +6500 +2800
Kalle Samooja +40000 +6500 +2800
Kevin Chappell +40000 +6500 +2800
Matt McCarty +40000 +6500 +2800
Phil Mickelson +40000 +6500 +2800
Richard Bland +40000 +6500 +2800
Samuel Stevens +40000 +6500 +2800
Satoshi Kodaira +40000 +6500 +2800
Wil Besseling +40000 +6500 +2800
Yannik Paul +40000 +6500 +2800
Andrew Beckler +50000 +8000 +3500
Bo Hoag +50000 +8000 +3500
Daijiro Izumida +50000 +8000 +3500
David Lingmerth +50000 +8000 +3500
Davis Shore +50000 +8000 +3500
Hayden Buckley +50000 +8000 +3500
Roger Sloan +50000 +8000 +3500
Ryan Gerard +50000 +8000 +3500
Sean Crocker +50000 +8000 +3500
Todd Sinnott +50000 +8000 +3500
Ben Silverman +80000 +13000 +5000
Brady Calkins +80000 +13000 +5000
Chris Naegel +80000 +13000 +5000
Fran Quinn +80000 +13000 +5000
Grayson Murray +80000 +13000 +5000
Isaiah Salinda +80000 +13000 +5000
Jesse Mueller +80000 +13000 +5000
Jonas Blixt +80000 +13000 +5000
Keith Greene +80000 +13000 +5000
Luke Gannon +80000 +13000 +5000
Sean Jacklin +80000 +13000 +5000
Tomoyasu Sugiyama +80000 +13000 +5000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation