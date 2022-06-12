Odds to win 2022 US Open heading into tournament week

The third major of the golf season, the 2022 US Open, will be held from June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Last year Jon Rahm shot a final round 68 at Torrey Pines to win the championship over Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke. Rahm became the became the first U.S. Open winner to birdie the final two holes of the championship since Tom Watson in 1982.
Rahm joins Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy as betting favorites this year, with all three golfers at +1200 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Xander Schauffele and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are listed at +1400, with PGA Tour member Dustin Johnson the favorite among the LIV Golf Tour defectors at +2200.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 US Open, which tees off Thursday morning from The Country Club at Brookline, Massachusetts.
2022 US Open Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|+250
|+140
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|+250
|+140
|Rory McIlroy
|+1200
|+250
|+140
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1400
|+330
|+170
|Xander Schauffele
|+1400
|+330
|+170
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|+450
|+250
|Dustin Johnson
|+2200
|+450
|+250
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|+450
|+250
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
|+450
|+250
|Collin Morikawa
|+2800
|+550
|+275
|Jordan Spieth
|+2800
|+550
|+275
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2800
|+550
|+275
|Will Zalatoris
|+3000
|+550
|+275
|Daniel Berger
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Sam Burns
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Shane Lowry
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Brooks Koepka
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Billy Horschel
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Max Homa
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Mito Pereira
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Sungjae Im
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Tony Finau
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Russell Henley
|+6000
|+900
|+450
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+6000
|+900
|+450
|Cameron Young
|+6500
|+1100
|+450
|Corey Conners
|+6500
|+1100
|+450
|Harold Varner III
|+6500
|+1100
|+450
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+6500
|+1100
|+450
|Abraham Ancer
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Davis Riley
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Justin Rose
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Keegan Bradley
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Kevin Na
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Paul Casey
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Seamus Power
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Sergio Garcia
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Talor Gooch
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Webb Simpson
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Aaron Wise
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Adam Scott
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Jason Kokrak
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Patrick Reed
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Brian Harman
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Cameron Tringale
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Marc Leishman
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Sebastian Munoz
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Alex Noren
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Denny McCarthy
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Francesco Molinari
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Harris English
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|K.H. Lee
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Luke List
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Si Woo Kim
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Tom Hoge
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Troy Merritt
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Adri Arnaus
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Lucas Herbert
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Nick Taylor
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Sepp Straka
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Thomas Pieters
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Victor Perez
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Erik Barnes
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Joel Dahmen
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Joohyung Kim
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Kevin Kisner
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Matthew NeSmith
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Scott Stallings
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Adam Schenk
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Andrew Novak
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Andrew Putnam
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Branden Grace
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Brian Stuard
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Chan Kim
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Chris Gotterup
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Harry Hall
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Jediah Morgan
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Jim Furyk
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Kurt Kitayama
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Lanto Griffin
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Marcel Schneider
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Min Woo Lee
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|MJ Daffue
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Nick Hardy
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Richard Mansell
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Ryan Fox
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Sam Horsfield
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Sebastian Soderberg
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Shaun Norris
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Stewart Cink
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Taylor Montgomery
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Wyndham Clark
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Brandon Matthews
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Callum Tarren
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Chase Seiffert
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Danny Lee
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Guido Migliozzi
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|James Piot
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Joseph Bramlett
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Kalle Samooja
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Kevin Chappell
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Matt McCarty
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Phil Mickelson
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Richard Bland
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Samuel Stevens
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Wil Besseling
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Yannik Paul
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Andrew Beckler
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Bo Hoag
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Daijiro Izumida
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|David Lingmerth
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Davis Shore
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Hayden Buckley
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Roger Sloan
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Ryan Gerard
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Sean Crocker
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Todd Sinnott
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Ben Silverman
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Brady Calkins
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Chris Naegel
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Fran Quinn
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Grayson Murray
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Isaiah Salinda
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Jesse Mueller
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Jonas Blixt
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Keith Greene
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Luke Gannon
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Sean Jacklin
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.