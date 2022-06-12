Odds to win 2022 US Open heading into tournament week

The third major of the golf season, the 2022 US Open, will be held from June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Last year Jon Rahm shot a final round 68 at Torrey Pines to win the championship over Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke. Rahm became the became the first U.S. Open winner to birdie the final two holes of the championship since Tom Watson in 1982.

US Open Champion Jon Rahm pic.twitter.com/AeRfSXmy0Q — Kyle Jordan (@KyleWTOC) June 21, 2021

Rahm joins Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy as betting favorites this year, with all three golfers at +1200 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Xander Schauffele and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are listed at +1400, with PGA Tour member Dustin Johnson the favorite among the LIV Golf Tour defectors at +2200.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 US Open, which tees off Thursday morning from The Country Club at Brookline, Massachusetts.

2022 US Open Odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Jon Rahm +1200 +250 +140 Justin Thomas +1200 +250 +140 Rory McIlroy +1200 +250 +140 Scottie Scheffler +1400 +330 +170 Xander Schauffele +1400 +330 +170 Cameron Smith +2200 +450 +250 Dustin Johnson +2200 +450 +250 Patrick Cantlay +2200 +450 +250 Viktor Hovland +2200 +450 +250 Collin Morikawa +2800 +550 +275 Jordan Spieth +2800 +550 +275 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800 +550 +275 Will Zalatoris +3000 +550 +275 Daniel Berger +3500 +600 +300 Hideki Matsuyama +3500 +600 +300 Sam Burns +3500 +600 +300 Shane Lowry +3500 +600 +300 Brooks Koepka +4000 +700 +350 Joaquin Niemann +4000 +700 +350 Billy Horschel +5000 +800 +400 Louis Oosthuizen +5000 +800 +400 Max Homa +5000 +800 +400 Mito Pereira +5000 +800 +400 Sungjae Im +5000 +800 +400 Tony Finau +5000 +800 +400 Russell Henley +6000 +900 +450 Tyrrell Hatton +6000 +900 +450 Cameron Young +6500 +1100 +450 Corey Conners +6500 +1100 +450 Harold Varner III +6500 +1100 +450 Tommy Fleetwood +6500 +1100 +450 Abraham Ancer +8000 +1200 +550 Bryson DeChambeau +8000 +1200 +550 Davis Riley +8000 +1200 +550 Justin Rose +8000 +1200 +550 Keegan Bradley +8000 +1200 +550 Kevin Na +8000 +1200 +550 Paul Casey +8000 +1200 +550 Seamus Power +8000 +1200 +550 Sergio Garcia +8000 +1200 +550 Talor Gooch +8000 +1200 +550 Webb Simpson +8000 +1200 +550 Aaron Wise +10000 +1600 +700 Adam Scott +10000 +1600 +700 Gary Woodland +10000 +1600 +700 Jason Kokrak +10000 +1600 +700 Patrick Reed +10000 +1600 +700 Brian Harman +13000 +1800 +800 Cameron Tringale +13000 +1800 +800 Marc Leishman +13000 +1800 +800 Sebastian Munoz +13000 +1800 +800 Alex Noren +15000 +2200 +1000 Denny McCarthy +15000 +2200 +1000 Francesco Molinari +15000 +2200 +1000 Harris English +15000 +2200 +1000 K.H. Lee +15000 +2200 +1000 Luke List +15000 +2200 +1000 Mackenzie Hughes +15000 +2200 +1000 Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2200 +1000 Si Woo Kim +15000 +2200 +1000 Tom Hoge +15000 +2200 +1000 Troy Merritt +15000 +2200 +1000 Adri Arnaus +20000 +3000 +1400 Erik Van Rooyen +20000 +3000 +1400 Lucas Herbert +20000 +3000 +1400 Nick Taylor +20000 +3000 +1400 Sepp Straka +20000 +3000 +1400 Thomas Pieters +20000 +3000 +1400 Victor Perez +20000 +3000 +1400 Erik Barnes +25000 +4000 +1800 Joel Dahmen +25000 +4000 +1800 Joohyung Kim +25000 +4000 +1800 Kevin Kisner +25000 +4000 +1800 Matthew NeSmith +25000 +4000 +1800 Scott Stallings +25000 +4000 +1800 Adam Schenk +30000 +5000 +2200 Andrew Novak +30000 +5000 +2200 Andrew Putnam +30000 +5000 +2200 Branden Grace +30000 +5000 +2200 Brian Stuard +30000 +5000 +2200 Chan Kim +30000 +5000 +2200 Chris Gotterup +30000 +5000 +2200 Harry Hall +30000 +5000 +2200 Jediah Morgan +30000 +5000 +2200 Jim Furyk +30000 +5000 +2200 Kurt Kitayama +30000 +5000 +2200 Lanto Griffin +30000 +5000 +2200 Marcel Schneider +30000 +5000 +2200 Min Woo Lee +30000 +5000 +2200 MJ Daffue +30000 +5000 +2200 Nick Hardy +30000 +5000 +2200 Richard Mansell +30000 +5000 +2200 Rikuya Hoshino +30000 +5000 +2200 Ryan Fox +30000 +5000 +2200 Sam Horsfield +30000 +5000 +2200 Sebastian Soderberg +30000 +5000 +2200 Shaun Norris +30000 +5000 +2200 Stewart Cink +30000 +5000 +2200 Taylor Montgomery +30000 +5000 +2200 Thorbjorn Olesen +30000 +5000 +2200 Wyndham Clark +30000 +5000 +2200 Brandon Matthews +40000 +6500 +2800 Callum Tarren +40000 +6500 +2800 Chase Seiffert +40000 +6500 +2800 Danny Lee +40000 +6500 +2800 Guido Migliozzi +40000 +6500 +2800 James Piot +40000 +6500 +2800 Jinichiro Kozuma +40000 +6500 +2800 Joseph Bramlett +40000 +6500 +2800 Kalle Samooja +40000 +6500 +2800 Kevin Chappell +40000 +6500 +2800 Matt McCarty +40000 +6500 +2800 Phil Mickelson +40000 +6500 +2800 Richard Bland +40000 +6500 +2800 Samuel Stevens +40000 +6500 +2800 Satoshi Kodaira +40000 +6500 +2800 Wil Besseling +40000 +6500 +2800 Yannik Paul +40000 +6500 +2800 Andrew Beckler +50000 +8000 +3500 Bo Hoag +50000 +8000 +3500 Daijiro Izumida +50000 +8000 +3500 David Lingmerth +50000 +8000 +3500 Davis Shore +50000 +8000 +3500 Hayden Buckley +50000 +8000 +3500 Roger Sloan +50000 +8000 +3500 Ryan Gerard +50000 +8000 +3500 Sean Crocker +50000 +8000 +3500 Todd Sinnott +50000 +8000 +3500 Ben Silverman +80000 +13000 +5000 Brady Calkins +80000 +13000 +5000 Chris Naegel +80000 +13000 +5000 Fran Quinn +80000 +13000 +5000 Grayson Murray +80000 +13000 +5000 Isaiah Salinda +80000 +13000 +5000 Jesse Mueller +80000 +13000 +5000 Jonas Blixt +80000 +13000 +5000 Keith Greene +80000 +13000 +5000 Luke Gannon +80000 +13000 +5000 Sean Jacklin +80000 +13000 +5000 Tomoyasu Sugiyama +80000 +13000 +5000

