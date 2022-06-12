Rory McIlroy roasts Greg Norman after RBC Canadian Open win [VIDEO]

The LIV got underway this weekend, and had a rather controversial debut. And on Sunday evening after winning the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy threw a little salt on the wound of LIV commissioner Greg Norman.

McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open after shooting a blistering -8 62 on Sunday, claiming his second title at the event while holding off fellow superstars Justin Thomas and Tony Finau. It also marked his 21st career PGA Tour victory, and with that win McIlroy moved ahead of Greg Norman on the career win leaderboard.

So it took McIlroy exactly one question from CBS to see him throw shade at the commissioner of the Saudi-backed breakaway golf tour.

It’s also worth noting Dustin Johnson also had 20 career PGA Tour wins prior to leaving the organization to compete in LIV. Two birds, one stone!

Rory is one of the most popular players on Tour with both his peers and the fans, not to mention one of the best golfer on the planet. So this is a level of heat you’ll rarely see from the Northern Irishman.

Rory is Team PGA Tour, and he’s not afraid to let everyone else know how he feels as well.