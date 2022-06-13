Mountain West Conference win totals for the 2022 college football season

Win totals for the 2022 college football season have been released by DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mountain West was a cutthroat division in 2021 and looks to be just as competitive ahead of the 2022 season. This will be the final season that the conference utilizes two divisions as they will eliminate that system in 2023.

Boise State has the highest win total installed at 9.5. They are coming off a 7-5 season where they went 5-3 in conference play. Hank Bachmeier figures to be the Broncos starting quarterback and we finally got to see a full, healthy season from him last year. He threw for 3,080 yards and 20 touchdowns. All of Boise State’s losses in 2021 were all by fewer than 10 points. Andy Avalos will enter his second season as the blue-field Broncos’ head coach.

The Aztecs of San Diego State got off to a 7-0 start but suffered a surprising home loss to Fresno State in their eighth game. They still made it to the conference championship, but got worked over by Utah State and lost 46-13. For 2022, they have a win total installed at 6.5. Not counting the shortened 2020 season, the Aztecs haven’t won fewer than seven games in a season since Brady Hoke’s first game of his first tenure with the team in 2009 when they went 4-8. Virginia Tech transfer Braxton Burmeister will be under center.

Blake Anderson had about as good of an inaugural coaching season as he could’ve asked for as Utah State went 11-3 and picked up their first conference championship win since 2012. 7.5 wins in 2022 is certainly attainable as the Aztecs will have Logan Bonner back at quarterback after he threw for 3,628 yards and 36 touchdowns a season ago.

I’m going to be keeping an eye on Hawai’i this season. Chevan Cordeiro transferred to San Jose State so the Rainbow Warriors are going to have to find a starting quarterback between Joey Yellen, Brayden Schager and Cammon Cooper. Yellen is an interesting name as he last played in November of 2020 when he was behind Kenny Pickett for the Pitt Panthers. He likely won’t play up to the four-star rating he had coming out of high school but should lead Hawai’i to at least five wins for the fifth season in a row.

Here are the win totals for teams in the Mountain West Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 season.

MWC Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Air Force 8.5 -110 8.5 -110 Boise State 9.5 +130 9.5 -150 Colorado State 5.5 -145 5.5 +125 Fresno State 8.5 -125 8.5 +105 Hawaii 4.5 +105 4.5 -125 Nevada 5 -115 5 -105 New Mexico 2.5 +125 2.5 -145 San Diego State 7.5 -120 7.5 +100 San Jose State 6.5 +125 6.5 -145 UNLV 4.5 +110 4.5 -130 Utah State 7 +100 7 -120 Wyoming 5 +105 5 -125

