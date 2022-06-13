Best prop bets to consider for Celtics in Game 5 of 2022 NBA Finals

Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will tip off tonight at 9 p.m. ET in San Francisco. DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of prop bets to take advantage of in this pivotal game and we’ll go over a few of our favorites for the Celtics.

Celtics over 25.5 points in first quarter (+100)

Boston has topped 25 points in the first quarter of every game in this series so far. In fact, the team is averaging 29.3 first quarter points in games after losses during this postseason. Hammer the over here.

Celtics first half moneyline (+125)

To go along with the first prop, expect the Celtics to continue their momentum and carry a lead into the half. Both teams will have a heightened sense of urgency coming out of the gate and the C’s will be more in tune with limiting Stephen Curry in the first half.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.