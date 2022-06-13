Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are both looking to gain an edge in the 2022 NBA Finals when they meet for Game 5 Monday night. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET in San Francisco. The Warriors hope to maintain homecourt advantage, while the Celtics are trying to keep their record after losses this postseason perfect.

The Warriors are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 212.

Celtics vs. Warriors, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -3.5

Given how the first two games in San Francisco went, it’s safe to say the Warriors will have a sizable advantage heading into the fourth quarter. That final frame will decide the end result. Even though Boston hasn’t lost back-to-back games in these playoffs, picking against the Warriors at home is tough. Take Golden State to win and cover in Game 5.

Over/Under: Under 212

Two games have gone over and two have gone under. The under has hit in both Golden State wins and since that’s what we’re going with, we’ll keep the trend rolling here.

