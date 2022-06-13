Best prop bets to consider for Warriors in Game 5 of 2022 NBA Finals

Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will tip off tonight at 9 p.m. ET in San Francisco. DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of prop bets to take advantage of in this pivotal game and we’ll go over a few of our favorites for the Warriors.

Warriors under 24.5 assists (+100)

Golden State is averaging just 22.8 assists per game as a team during the Finals. That most likely has to do with the Warriors not having a consistent scoring threat outside of Stephen Curry and that may once again be the case tonight. Take the under.

Warriors highest scoring half in first (+135)

This game could bear a lot of resemblance to Game 1 and Game 3 where a vigilant Celtics defense wears out the Warriors down the stretch and makes it harder for them to make consistent shots in the clutch. Pick them to score more in the first half, even with their classic third quarter runs happening regularly this series.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.