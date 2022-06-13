Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5

Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will tip at 9 p.m. ET Monday from the Chase Center in San Francisco. The series is tied 2-2 and the winner of tonight’s contest will take a massive step towards winning the NBA title.

Here’s a look at some of the best player props for tonight’s contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry over 5.5 3-pointers (+110)

Curry has gone over this line in three out of four games, and he’s hit at least five triples in each contest. At home, there’s a good chance he’s going to continue his strong shooting from behind the arc. This is Curry’s best showing in a Finals so far, and he’s not going to disappoint in a pivotal Game 5. Getting this prop at plus money is huge.

Jordan Poole over 12.5 points (-105)

We haven’t seen a true “Poole Party” yet in these Finals, but the young guard has gone over this points line twice in four games. He’s getting solid minutes even with Golden State’s rotation changes, and should put up 10-15 shots in this one. Look for Poole to emerge and go over this mark at home tonight.

Marcus Smart under 5.5 assists (-125)

Since missing Game 4 against the Heat, Smart has gone under this line every time. He’s hit five assists multiple times, but has never actually gotten that sixth one. The guard is most likely going to go under again for an eighth straight game.

