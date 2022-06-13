Best lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 NBA Finals Showdown

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors head into Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals Monday night with the series tied 2-2, setting up a colossal contest in the Bay Area. The Celtics took homecourt advantage in Game 1, but the Warriors snatched it back in Game 4 and now have two home contests left in what is a best-of-3 series. Will the stars continue to show out tonight, or will some role players prove to be the biggest value?

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Stephen Curry ($17,100) - The Warriors guard has been the best player in this series and is rightfully the most expensive player on the board. He went for 64 DKFP in Game 4, and went for 50 or more in both home games so far this series. There’s no reason he shouldn’t automatically be in the captain spot for tonight.

Jaylen Brown ($15,000) - Brown has been Boston’s most consistent player, even if Jayson Tatum gets most of the love as the team’s star. Brown has multiple games of 45 or more DKFP, and he tends to star games hot. He also saves you a little bit of cash over Tatum in the captain spot.

FLEX Plays

Andrew Wiggins ($7,600) - Wiggins played 43 minutes in Game 4, and I expect much of the same in Game 5 with the Warriors lacking consistent two-way wings. If the perimeter shooting comes around, the forward will take his fantasy production to another level. The workload alone makes Wiggins an appealing addition to your lineup.

Klay Thompson ($7,400) - Thompson has been on and off in this series, breaking out for a short time in Game 3 before fading down the stretch. However, he’s still hitting big shots and Steve Kerr trusts him in key moments. It felt like Thompson started to find his feet late in Game 4. He could turn that into a monster performance in the Bay. It’s not Game 6, but Thompson is always in line for a huge outing.

Robert Williams ($6,800) - Once an afterthought in this series, Williams has emerged as an eraser at the rim and a solid rebounder. He’s hit 34.5 and 34.0 DKFP in the last two games, so it’s hard to sit him for Game 5 even though the scene shifts to San Francisco.

Fades

Draymond Green ($6,600) - It’s been a bad series for Green, who has drawn a lot of ire from the media and fans. He managed to get 32.3 DKFP in Game 4 somehow, but Green has been way too inconsistent to trust. Kerr even benched him in the key stretch of Game 4. Keep him out of your DFS Showdown lineup tonight.

Marcus Smart ($8,200) - Smart is playing solid basketball and the fantasy production is good but the price point is still a bit high. He’s the one player who will be most affected by the change in location, so fade Smart in Game 5.

Gary Payton II ($3,400) - Payton II has alternated between double-digit fantasy outings and duds through three games, so this is probably a fade. He’s not in consideration as a scoring threat and is mainly on the floor for defensive purposes. It’s hard for him to rack up points to even make this a value play. The price point is good, but the production hasn’t been there.

The Outcome

The Celtics haven’t lost two in a row, while the Warriors have only lost one home game this postseason. Eventually, Golden State has to win two in a row to have a chance to win the Finals. This seems like the spot where Boston’s perfect mark after losses gets snapped, and the Warriors ride the home crowd to a 3-2 Finals lead.

Final score: Warriors 105, Celtics 98