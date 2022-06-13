How to watch Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 via live online stream

ABC will host Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. on Monday. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Celtics vs. Warriors

Date: Monday, June 13

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Golden State was able to secure a 107-97 victory in Game 4 on Friday, tying the series back up at 2-2 before heading back home. We were treated to another masterful performance from Stephen Curry, who carried the Warriors with 43 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins quietly put up 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Boston wilted offensively, scoring just 19 points in the fourth quarter. Trailing by three with just under four minutes to go, the Celtics missed four straight three-point attempts that would’ve tied the game before Curry delivered the proverbial dagger with 1:42 remaining. Jayson Tatum led with 23 points on just 38.7% shooting and 11 boards.