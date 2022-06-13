What channel is Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 on and what time does it start?

ABC will host Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET on Monday. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Golden State was able to even the series at 2-2 on Friday with a 107-97 victory in Game 4. Stephen Curry did the heavy lifting for the Warriors, ending the game with 43 points and 10 rebounds. The Celtics had an opportunity to tie the game late in the fourth quarter but a handful of three-point attempts went off the mark. We’ll see if Boston can maintain its perfect record after losses in these playoffs.

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5

Date: Monday, June 13

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.