How the public is betting Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 of 2022 NBA Finals

We’ve reached Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, with the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors tied 2-2 heading into Monday’s game. Here’s a look at how the betting public is approaching this contest, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Warriors, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

64% of bettors are backing the Warriors to cover the 3.5-point spread at home, accounting for a whopping 81% of the money coming in. Even though the Celtics haven’t lost back-to-back games in these playoffs, the bettors are picking Golden State at home.

The total has moved a bit here and will likely continue to move, but the public is taking the over. 70% of bets are on the over, accounting for 67% of the money coming in. So far, both Warriors wins have gone under the total so it’s a bit surprising to see bettors back Golden State to win while also picking the over to hit.

The moneyline splits are where the real story is. Bettors who think the Celtics will continue to be perfect after losses this postseason want the additional payoff at +140 and are avoiding the spread category to take Boston on the moneyline. The Warriors still have the edge here with 57% of the bets and 54% of the handle, but it’s a significantly lower margin than in the spread category.

