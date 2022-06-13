Most popular player props for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 of 2022 NBA Finals

Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals takes place Monday in San Francisco as both the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors look to grab a 3-2 edge in what is now a best-of-3 series.

Here’s a look at the most popular player props among bettors for tonight’s game, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Warriors, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

With the line moving from 4.5 to 5.5 on Stephen Curry’s three-pointers made prop, it’s surprising to see bettors take the under suddenly. Curry has made at least five triples in each game, and has gone over 5.5 in three out of four. It’s also confusing when you consider the over on Curry’s points prop at 30.5 is the most popular play on the board.

Many bettors feel Jayson Tatum will have a strong outing, as the over on his points prop at 26.5 is on the list. Klay Thompson showed signs of life in Game 4, so the public might be thinking he’s due for more fireworks in a friendly home environment. Marcus Smart is averaging 4.5 rebounds per game and has gone over this mark in three of the four contests, so the over on his rebounding prop at 3.5 also makes sense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.