Who are the referees for Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors?

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are set to meet in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals Monday, with both teams having the chance to move to within a game of winning the championship. The series returns to the Bay Area for this contest, with tipoff at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s a look at the officials for this game.

Marc Davis, Tony Brothers and Josh Tiven will be on the court for Game 5, while James Williams is serving as the alternate referee. James Capers will be in the replay center.

Davis had Game 1 of this series, while Brothers and Tiven were part of the Game 2 crew. The Celtics shot 16 free throws in Game 1 compared to Golden State’s 15. In Game 2, Boston shot 17 free throws while the Warriors shot 20. This has been a fairly even series in terms of foul calls, so don’t expect either team to get much of an advantage in that regard in Game 5.