Costa Rica v. New Zealand: Start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for World Cup qualifier

With just two spots left up for grabs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there are four teams battling to claim them. Two of those teams will meet up on Tuesday as Costa Rica takes on New Zealand for all the marbles. The winner of this match will be placed in Group E along with Spain, Germany, and Japan.

Since Australia and Peru will play on Monday for one of those open slots, this match will literally decide who takes the final spot in the World Cup group stage. Costa Rica and New Zealand will face off on Tuesday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The match will take place at Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar, and will be available to watch in the United States on FS2. Telemundo will have a Spanish language broadcast, while livestream options are available on fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Costa Rica come in as the heavy favorites with odds at -155 according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while New Zealand sits at +475 on the board.

Costa Rica v. New Zealand, CONCACAF/OFC World Cup playoff

Date: Tuesday, June 14

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2, Telemundo

Live stream: fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV

Odds: Costa Rica -155, Draw +245, New Zealand +475

Pick to win: Costa Rica

The last and only time these sides met was in 2007 for an international friendly. Costa Rica escaped comfortably with a 4-0 win, and they’ll look to produce a similar result this time around. Los Ticos have won four of their last five matches, which includes a 2-0 victory over the United States in World Cup qualifying play. They’re fresh off a 2-0 win over Martinique in CONCACAF Nations League, and will look to carry that momentum to Qatar on Tuesday.

New Zealand won all five matches in their Oceana World Cup qualifiers, logging some very lopsided wins with a 7-1 smashing of New Caledonia as well as a 5-0 rout over Solomon Islands. The All Whites played a friendly against Peru on June 5, but couldn’t get much going as the Peruvians left with a 1-0 victory.

They’ll have their work cut out for them as Costa Rica is a far more formidable opponent than any of New Zealand’s Oceana counterparts as teams like Tahiti, New Caledonia, and Fiji can’t compare to Costa Rica, who are ranked number 31 in the world. New Zealand comes in at number 101 in the FIFA World Rankings, giving you an idea at how lopsided this contest could be.

Costa Rica should be able to escape with a win on Tuesday and qualify for their sixth overall World Cup, and their third consecutive appearance in the group stage.

