How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on June 13 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS. We should be in for a good show from the red brand as we stand less than three weeks away from Money in the Bank in Las Vegas.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, June 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The biggest surprise from last week’s show came when Finn Balor revealed himself as the newest member of the Judgement Day and promptly kicked Edge out of the group. The trio of Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley beat down their former leader and sent him out on a stretcher with a ConChairTo to the head. We’ll be hearing from Balor about his decision tonight.

Speaking of Ripley, she won a Fatal Four-Way match in the main event to become the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. She defeated Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in the process and will officially face Bianca Belair for the belt at Money in the Bank. We’ll see how this feud between the two young stars progresses over the next few weeks.

After gutting out a gutsy performance with a torn pec in Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes addressed the audience before Seth Rollins came out and offered him a handshake out of respect. As the “American Nightmare” was walking back up the stage, Rollins came back out and attacked him with a sledgehammer. Rhodes, who had surgery on his pec last week, had officially been written off TV and is projected to be out until early 2023. With him gone, we’ll see where Rollins goes next.

Also on the show, Kevin Owens will face Ezekiel in a Hell in a Cell rematch. We’ll also be sure to get more qualifying matches for Money in the Bank.