Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into June 13 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS and we’re just marching forwards towards the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in less than three weeks.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Why did Finn Balor join the Judgement Day?

Finn Balor shocked everyone last week when he not only joined the Judgement Day, but got them to turn on now-former leader Edge. And that now brings up the question of why he decided to make the move.

Balor had literally fought against the Judgment Day just 24 hours prior at Hell in a Cell and was seemingly working well with AJ Styles and Liv Morgan. Did he do this to give himself a newfound sense of purpose? Did he do it to elevate himself up the card? We’ll find out.

What is next for Seth Rollins?

Seth Rollins lost the war against Cody Rhodes, going 0-3 against the “American Nightmare” on pay-per-view over the past few months. He did get the last laugh, however, hitting the injured Rhodes with a sledgehammer during last week’s show and writing him off tv for the next several months. So what now for the “Architect”?

Rollins is positioned as the top heel on the show and could go in a number of directions as we get closer to Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. Chances are he’ll most likely appear in the MITB ladder match and would be one of the favorites to capture the briefcase.

Who will be in the Money in the Bank ladder matches?

Speaking of Money in the Bank, we’ll most likely get qualification matches going on both the men’s and women’s sides tonight. So who will be in it?

On the men’s side, superstars like Kevin Owens, Theory, and possibly Bobby Lashley are shoo-ins to participate. Meanwhile on the women’s side, one has to think Liv Morgan would be a lock for the match as well as others like Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and perhaps even Becky Lynch. We shall see.