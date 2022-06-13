Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, June 13

There is a decent number of MLB games for a Monday night, and all 10 matchups are available on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, June 13.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles, 7:07 p.m. ET

Bo Bichette ($5,600)

George Springer ($5,600)

Vladimir Guerrero ($5,500)

Alejandro Kirk ($5,200)

The Toronto Blue Jays are tied for the highest run total on DraftKings Sportsbook on Monday night, and you’ll have to pay a decent price to get their top hitters into your lineup. They have a great pitching matchup against Baltimore Orioles rookie Kyle Bradish, who has a 6.45 ERA over the first eight starts of 2022, his first season in the MLB.

Tigers vs. White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

Jonathan Schoop ($4,300)

Harold Castro ($4,100)

Austin Meadows ($4,000)

Javier Baez ($3,800)

You will not find many cheaper lineups than the Detroit Tigers on Monday night, but they’re in an interesting spot where you could find some value with their top sluggers. They will face Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn, who could be rusty in his first game of 2022, coming off the injured list at age 35.

Padres vs. Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET

Manny Machado ($5,400)

Jake Cronenworth ($5,100)

Jurickson Profar ($3,700)

Luke Volt ($3,500)

The San Diego Padres are coming off a very low-scoring final three games against the Colorado Rockies at home, but they will take the field in a ballpark much more advantageous to hitters at Wrigley Field. San Diego has a matchup with Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele, who has a 4.79 ERA over 11 starts in his second MLB season.