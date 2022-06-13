Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, June 13

Twenty MLB teams are scheduled to take the field on Monday night with plenty of money-making opportunities over the betting board.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, June 13

Padres Moneyline (-125)

The San Diego Padres offense went silent over the weekend, scoring just 2 runs in each of the final three games against the Atlanta Braves, but this is a solid bounce-back spot considering who they have on the mound against the Chicago Cubs. The Padres will start with Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.61 ERA), who threw 7 scoreless innings last week against the New York Mets.

Braves -1.5 (+105)

The Atlanta Braves are the hottest team in baseball, and they’re worth taking on the run line, especially with plus odds. Atlanta brings an 11-game winning streak into Monday’s road game with the Washington Nationals. Nationals starter Josiah Gray is tied for fourth in total home runs allowed this season with 14, and the Braves should take advantage of that and keep their streak going.

Marlins-Phillies Under 7.5 (+100)

Taking the under with Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.61 ERA) has been a real money maker for bettors recently. The run total never reached more than seven in any of his last four starts, and Alcantara has been incredible this season. He allowed 1 or 0 earned runs in each of his last six starts with two complete games in that span, heading into Monday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Josiah Gray Under 6.5 strikeouts (-145)

The Braves have been the leaders of the most strikeouts per game for much of this season - sometimes by a significant margin - but they’re coming close to losing that title. They struck out fewer than 10 times in each of their last five games, and Gray threw more than 5 innings just once in his last four starts.

