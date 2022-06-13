MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, June 13

There are 10 total Major League Baseball games going on Monday throughout the nation, meaning there are several places to stack your daily fantasy roster with solid matchups.

Here are some suggestions for the top pitchers and hitters available in DraftKings DFS leagues, as well as a hitter and pitcher that should still produce, but just come at a much cheaper salary.

Top Pitchers

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins vs. PHI ($10,200) — Alcantara is one of the few Marlins players fantasy managers can rely on every time he takes the field. His ERA is a shockingly low 1.61 and the last time he took on the Phillies he went 6.1 frames, giving up just two earned runs and striking out five.

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays vs. BAL ($9,800) — Manoah has been great recently, tossing six innings and allowing no earned runs on six hits in a win over the Royals. Overall on the season, he’s averaging just 1.81 earned runs each appearance and has 61 strikeouts in just under 70 innings pitched. Baltimore is also a team struggling on offense, so Manoah should have another good game tonight.

Top Hitters

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves vs. WSH ($6,000) — Acuna Jr. has never faced Nats projected starter Josiah Gray, but that shouldn’t matter. The outfielder is averaging over 13 fantasy points per game over the last 10 outings. He’s hit four home runs and two doubles in that span, knocking in 6 runs and scoring 11 times.

Bryce Harper, Philidelphia Phillies vs. MIA ($5,900) — Alcantara typically dominates virtually anybody who steps in the box against him, but Harper has his number. In their careers, the two have gone head to head 25 times, with Harper getting nine hits, including three doubles and a home run. That’s good for a .360 batting average against the Miami ace. He has five bombs and 13 RBIs over his last 10 overall games played, so he comes into the matchup seeing the ball well too.

Value Pitcher

Zack Thompson, St. Louis Cardinals vs. PIT ($4,300) — Thompson is the cheapest available pitcher in the main slate for fantasy managers, but it’s not because he’s a scrub. Thompson is making his first career start Monday. He’s made just one appearance out of the bullpen but did well in it. He tossed four innings, allowing one run and striking out three hitters against the Cubs. Pittsburgh won’t have much film on him so he’ll have an advantage early on, though it's doubtful he goes deep into the game.

Value Hitter

Jesus Aguilar, Miami Marlins vs. PHI ($2,100) — For a potential power hitter like Aguilar, the 2K salary is a total bargain. He’s had two home runs and six RBIs in his last 10 games, both of the bombs came over the weekend. He’s starting to see the ball well again and it’s perfect timing for him to face off with Aaron Nola. The Phillies ace has had issues with Aguilar in his career, meeting 12 times with the Marlins slugger hitting .333 with a home run against him.