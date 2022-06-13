Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Monday, June 13

There’s a moderate slate of 10 games going on around Major League Baseball to kick off the week on Monday, but just because not all 30 teams are in action doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of fun to be had. Several games have good matchups that lend themselves well to player prop bets. There are countless good ones out there, but here are three that really jump out to us.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, June 13

Kole Calhoun, over 0.5 home runs (+350)

The Rangers outfielder has just seven home runs on the season, but there’s a good reason to believe he’ll grab his eighth tonight. Calhoun has a wonderful history against Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 10 career at-bats against Javier, he has seven hits. Not only does he always make great contact against the hurler, but three of those hits have been home runs.

Byron Buxton, over 1.5 bases (-115)

Buxton has a pretty good history against his opposing starter tonight too. The Twins outfielder has gone toe-to-toe with Mariners starter Chris Flexen five times and has gotten a hit in all five of them. Only one of those hits has been a single, with the other four being three doubles and a home run. So things are looking good for Buxton to nab at least two singles in this game at a minimum.

Alex Wood, under 4.5 strikeouts (+125)

Wood averages about a strikeout per inning, having thrown 55 Ks this year so far in 55.1 innings tossed. Still, the Royals make the prospect of keeping that streak up tough. Kansas City strikes out the third least in baseball, averaging just over 7 Ks per nine innings. They’ve been even better recently though, with an average of 4.67 total strikeouts over the span of their last three games. On Sunday the Royals had just two batters strike out all game, so the plate discipline has been elite.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.