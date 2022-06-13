Pick on the Total of Marlins-Phillies for Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies had their nine game winning streak snapped on Sunday and they will look to build a new one on Monday with the Miami Marlins in town.

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies (-135, 7.5)

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies who has throughout his career pitched his best at home with a 3.20 ERA with a 4.5 strikeout to walk rate in Philadelphia compared to a 4.16 ERA with a 3.5 strikeout to walk rate on the road.

Nola leads all qualified National League starters this season with an 8.5 strikeout to walk rate and 1.2 walks per nine innings fir a 0.884 WHIP, which also leads the National League.

The Marlins counter with Sandy Alcantara, who’s 5.9 hits per nine innings allowed leads qualifying National League starters, and has allowed three earned runs in his last six starts, providing 48 innings in those starts.

The Phillies have allowed three runs or fewer in six of their last nine games and will be in for a low scoring pitcher’s duel on Monday.

The Play: Marlins vs Phillies Under 7.5

