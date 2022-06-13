NFL trade rumor roundup: Terry McLaurin, D.K. Metcalf want a raise

After Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy early this year, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone predicting the trades that went down in the time since. The names are ridiculous in how good they are, as Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown were all shipped off to new homes.

Wilson’s trade appeared to be a longtime coming, as he had let his grievances with the team leak in the past, but the wide receivers were all looking for new contracts and their teams were not in the mood to give them what they were asking for, but the Raiders, Dolphins and Eagles were ready to take on that task.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

McLaurin is currently in negotiations with the Commanders to give him a pay raise with a contract extension before the last year of his rookie deal. He wants ”a contract extension consistent with other comparable WRs that recently signed,” per Adam Schefter. That likely means he wants something comparable to the money Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown were able to get after being traded.

Metcalf is in a similar boat as McLaurin, in that he is on the last year of his rookie deal and is looking to get a raise before playing this season. The quarterback situation in Seattle doesn’t help either, as the team let Wilson go and haven’t replaced him with a startable NFL QB. Unlike McLaurin, Metcalf at least has the memory of what it’s like to play with a good QB.

There are plenty of teams that would jump at even a sliver of hope to trade for McLaurin or Metcalf, as they are without a doubt two of the best young receivers in the game. The precedent set this offseason makes it at least feel more possible than in years’ past, but both teams will likely do what they can to make their star receivers happy.

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

Samuel asked for a trade earlier in the offseason, but he will be at mandatory minicamp and right now there appears to be a truce between the two sides as they work on an extension. There is still a chance those negotiations head south and Samuel opts to hold out, but a trade does not appear to be on the horizon anytime soon.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns

The Browns continue to hold out hope that they can get something for Mayfield in a trade, but so far nothing. The team and Mayfield might waiting for possible injuries to open up a spot that would drive his market up.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers

Garoppolo is in a similar spot as Mayfield, but his lack of trade interest is also fueled by a shoulder injury. The 49ers hope their quarterback will garner more interest when he can show teams he is healthy.

There are still teams that could use Mayfield and Garoppolo as competition for the starting job, with the Seahawks, Panthers and Falcons being the QB neediest.