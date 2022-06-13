Who won the 2021 US Open Championship?

The 2022 U.S. Open is set to begin this Thursday from The Country Club in Brookline, MA, and carry on through the final round on Sunday. This will be the 122nd playing of the major and the first one to be held in Brookline, MA, since 1988.

The reigning champion is Jon Rahm, who won last year’s tournament at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Rahm became the first U.S. Open champion from Spain, shooting a 4-under 67 in the final round to finish at -6 for the tournament. He edged out Louis Oosthuizen (-5) and Harris English (-3) to win both the trophy and the prize money of $2.25 million. Rahm enters this year’s tournament with +1200 odds to repeat on DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting behind favorite Rory McIlroy at +1000.

Rahm will try to become just the eighth competitor in the history of the U.S. Open to win back-to-back titles. The most recent golfer to do it was Brooks Koepka, who won in 2017 and 2018. As for most career U.S. Open championships, Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Jones, and Jack Nicklaus share the distinction of winning four titles each. Tiger Woods currently has three but will not compete in this year’s tournament.