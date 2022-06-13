Full list of tee times for Round 1 of U.S. Open

The national championship of golf in the United States begins on Thursday with the 122nd US Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on both Thursday and Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. From there the USA Network takes over from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., then to NBC from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Things head back to USA from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and finally back to Peacock from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Livestream coverage has plenty of options as well, with both morning and afternoon Featured Groups on two different streaming channels available, as well as coverage of every shot on Holes 11, 12, and 13 for all players on a third stream. You can watch those streams on USOpen.com, USGA.org, the U.S. Open mobile app, Peacock, and there will be special channels for DirecTV subscribers with those feeds as well.
Those featured groups for Thursday are:
7:29 a.m. Max Homa, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth
7:40 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
1:14 p.m. Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas
1:25 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 U.S. Open on Thursday.
US Open Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Thorbjornsen (a)
|Erik Barnes
|Matt McCarty
|6:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Fran Quinn
|Callum Tarren
|Hayden Buckley
|6:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Patrick Rodgers
|Travis Vick (a)
|6:56 AM
|Tee #10
|Kurt Kitayama
|Denny McCarthy
|Sam Bennett (a)
|7:07 AM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|William Mouw (a)
|Andrew Putnam
|7:07 AM
|Tee #10
|Wyndham Clark
|Brandon Matthews
|Wil Besseling
|7:18 AM
|Tee #1
|Collin Morikawa
|James Piot
|Jon Rahm
|7:18 AM
|Tee #10
|David Lingmerth
|Sepp Straka
|Si Woo Kim
|7:29 AM
|Tee #1
|Jordan Spieth
|Adam Scott
|Max Homa
|7:29 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Stallings
|Davis Riley
|Victor Perez
|7:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Billy Horschel
|Patrick Cantlay
|Daniel Berger
|7:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Rory McIlroy
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Xander Schauffele
|7:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Harold Varner III
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Alex Norén
|7:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Kisner
|Russell Henley
|Brian Harman
|8:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Joaquin Niemann
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris
|8:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Keegan Bradley
|Marc Leishman
|Aaron Wise
|8:13 AM
|Tee #1
|Adam Schenk
|Stewart Hagestad (a)
|Grayson Murray
|8:13 AM
|Tee #10
|Francesco Molinari
|Laird Shepherd (a)
|Stewart Cink
|8:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Guido Migliozzi
|Branden Grace
|Mackenzie Hughes
|8:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Marcel Schneider
|Chan Kim
|Joseph Bramlett
|8:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Beau Hossler
|Kalle Samooja
|Satoshi Kodaira
|8:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Lanto Griffin
|Joel Dahmen
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|8:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Richard Mansell
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama
|Roger Sloan
|8:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Chris Gotterup
|Fred Biondi (a)
|Harry Hall
|8:57 AM
|Tee #1
|Caleb Manuel (a)
|Keith Greene
|Ben Silverman
|8:57 AM
|Tee #10
|Chris Naegel
|Andrew Beckler
|Luke Gannon
|12:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Chappell
|Chase Seiffert
|Andrew Novak
|12:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Jed Morgan
|Taylor Montgomery
|Sean Crocker
|12:41 PM
|Tee #1
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Brian Stuard
|Nick Hardy
|12:41 PM
|Tee #10
|Maxwell Moldovan (a)
|Yannik Paul
|MJ Daffue
|12:52 PM
|Tee #1
|Sam Horsfield
|Cameron Tringale
|Shaun Norris
|12:52 PM
|Tee #10
|Talor Gooch
|Adri Arnaus
|Tom Hoge
|1:03 PM
|Tee #1
|Sungjae Im
|Mito Pereira
|Erik van Rooyen
|1:03 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Na
|Sergio Garcia
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1:14 PM
|Tee #1
|Justin Thomas
|Viktor Hovland
|Tony Finau
|1:14 PM
|Tee #10
|Sam Burns
|Abraham Ancer
|Thomas Pieters
|1:25 PM
|Tee #1
|Joohyung Kim
|Séamus Power
|Min Woo Lee
|1:25 PM
|Tee #10
|Brooks Koepka
|Cameron Smith
|Scottie Scheffler
|1:36 PM
|Tee #1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Webb Simpson
|Dustin Johnson
|1:36 PM
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Austin Greaser (a)
|Corey Conners
|1:47 PM
|Tee #1
|Phil Mickelson
|Shane Lowry
|Louis Oosthuizen
|1:47 PM
|Tee #10
|Gary Woodland
|Justin Rose
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1:58 PM
|Tee #1
|Danny Lee
|Keita Nakajima (a)
|Nick Taylor
|1:58 PM
|Tee #10
|K.H. Lee
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Patrick Reed
|2:09 PM
|Tee #1
|Jim Furyk
|Nick Dunlap (a)
|Adam Hadwin
|2:09 PM
|Tee #10
|Jason Kokrak
|Harris English
|Lucas Herbert
|2:20 PM
|Tee #1
|Richard Bland
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Ryan Fox
|2:20 PM
|Tee #10
|Sam Stevens
|Ben Lorenz (a)
|Davis Shore
|2:31 PM
|Tee #1
|Jonas Blixt
|Bo Hoag
|Todd Sinnott
|2:31 PM
|Tee #10
|Daijiro Izumida
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart (a)
|Sebastian Söderberg
|2:42 PM
|Tee #1
|Isaiah Salinda
|Sean Jacklin
|Charles Reiter (a)
|2:42 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Gerard
|Brady Calkins
|Jesse Mueller