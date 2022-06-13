Full list of tee times for Round 1 of U.S. Open

The national championship of golf in the United States begins on Thursday with the 122nd US Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on both Thursday and Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. From there the USA Network takes over from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., then to NBC from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Things head back to USA from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and finally back to Peacock from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Livestream coverage has plenty of options as well, with both morning and afternoon Featured Groups on two different streaming channels available, as well as coverage of every shot on Holes 11, 12, and 13 for all players on a third stream. You can watch those streams on USOpen.com, USGA.org, the U.S. Open mobile app, Peacock, and there will be special channels for DirecTV subscribers with those feeds as well.

Those featured groups for Thursday are:

7:29 a.m. Max Homa, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth

7:40 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1:14 p.m. Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas

1:25 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 U.S. Open on Thursday.