Full field for 2022 U.S. Open golf tournament

The 2022 U.S. Open is set to begin this Thursday from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and carry on through the final round on Sunday. This will be the 122nd playing of the major and the first one to be held in Brookline since 1988.
Rory McIlroy opens as the favorite to win the tournament with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The veteran from Northern Ireland is trying to win his fifth career major tournament and his second U.S. Open championship. He is fresh off a victory in the RBC Canadian Open this past Sunday. Jon Rahm enters the field as the reigning champion, shooting 6-under to win the tournament in San Diego last year. He sits just behind McIlroy with +1200 odds to win and is trying to become just the eighth person in U.S. Open history to claim back-to-back titles.
Notably, Tiger Woods announced last week that he will not participate in this year’s tournament. He was last seen pulling out of the PGA Championship in Oklahoma last month after playing through visible pain. He is trying to rest up for the British Open in Scotland next month.
Here is the complete field for the 2022 U.S. Open teeing off Thursday, June 16.
Players designated with an (*) are amateurs competing in the US Open.
2022 U.S. Open field
|Golfer
|Aaron Wise
|Abraham Ancer
|Adam Hadwin
|Adam Schenk
|Adam Scott
|Adri Arnaus
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart *
|Alex Norén
|Andrew Beckler
|Andrew Novak
|Andrew Putnam
|Austin Greaser *
|Beau Hossler
|Ben Lorenz *
|Ben Silverman
|Billy Horschel
|Bo Hoag
|Brady Calkins
|Branden Grace
|Brandon Matthews
|Brian Harman
|Brian Stuard
|Brooks Koepka
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Caleb Manuel *
|Callum Tarren
|Cameron Smith
|Cameron Tringale
|Cameron Young
|Chan Kim
|Charles Reiter *
|Chase Seiffert
|Chris Gotterup
|Chris Naegel
|Collin Morikawa
|Corey Conners
|Daijiro Izumida
|Daniel Berger
|Danny Lee
|David Lingmerth
|Davis Riley
|Davis Shore
|Denny McCarthy
|Dustin Johnson
|Erik Barnes
|Erik van Rooyen
|Fran Quinn
|Francesco Molinari
|Fred Biondi *
|Gary Woodland
|Grayson Murray
|Guido Migliozzi
|Harold Varner III
|Harris English
|Harry Hall
|Hayden Buckley
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Isaiah Salinda
|James Piot
|Jason Kokrak
|Jed Morgan
|Jesse Mueller
|Jim Furyk
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|Joaquin Niemann
|Joel Dahmen
|Jon Rahm
|Jonas Blixt
|Joohyung Kim
|Jordan Spieth
|Joseph Bramlett
|Justin Rose
|Justin Thomas
|K.H. Lee
|Kalle Samooja
|Keegan Bradley
|Keita Nakajima *
|Keith Greene
|Kevin Chappell
|Kevin Kisner
|Kevin Na
|Kurt Kitayama
|Laird Shepherd *
|Lanto Griffin
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Lucas Herbert
|Luke Gannon
|Luke List
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Marc Leishman
|Marcel Schneider
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Matt McCarty
|Matthew NeSmith
|Max Homa
|Maxwell Moldovan *
|Michael Thorbjornsen *
|Min Woo Lee
|Mito Pereira
|MJ Daffue
|Nick Dunlap *
|Nick Hardy
|Nick Taylor
|Patrick Cantlay
|Patrick Reed
|Patrick Rodgers
|Phil Mickelson
|Richard Bland
|Richard Mansell
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Roger Sloan
|Rory McIlroy
|Russell Henley
|Ryan Fox
|Ryan Gerard
|Sam Bennett *
|Sam Burns
|Sam Horsfield
|Sam Stevens
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Scott Stallings
|Scottie Scheffler
|Séamus Power
|Sean Crocker
|Sean Jacklin
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Sebastian Söderberg
|Sepp Straka
|Sergio Garcia
|Shane Lowry
|Shaun Norris
|Si Woo Kim
|Stewart Cink
|Stewart Hagestad *
|Sungjae Im
|Talor Gooch
|Taylor Montgomery
|Thomas Pieters
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Todd Sinnott
|Tom Hoge
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama
|Tony Finau
|Travis Vick *
|Troy Merritt
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Victor Perez
|Viktor Hovland
|Webb Simpson
|Wil Besseling
|Will Zalatoris
|William Mouw *
|Wyndham Clark
|Xander Schauffele
|Yannik Paul