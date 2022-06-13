Full field for 2022 U.S. Open golf tournament

The 2022 U.S. Open is set to begin this Thursday from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and carry on through the final round on Sunday. This will be the 122nd playing of the major and the first one to be held in Brookline since 1988.

Rory McIlroy opens as the favorite to win the tournament with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The veteran from Northern Ireland is trying to win his fifth career major tournament and his second U.S. Open championship. He is fresh off a victory in the RBC Canadian Open this past Sunday. Jon Rahm enters the field as the reigning champion, shooting 6-under to win the tournament in San Diego last year. He sits just behind McIlroy with +1200 odds to win and is trying to become just the eighth person in U.S. Open history to claim back-to-back titles.

Notably, Tiger Woods announced last week that he will not participate in this year’s tournament. He was last seen pulling out of the PGA Championship in Oklahoma last month after playing through visible pain. He is trying to rest up for the British Open in Scotland next month.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 U.S. Open teeing off Thursday, June 16.

Players designated with an (*) are amateurs competing in the US Open.

2022 U.S. Open field