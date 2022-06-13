 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full field for 2022 U.S. Open golf tournament

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2022 U.S. Open.

The 2022 U.S. Open is set to begin this Thursday from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and carry on through the final round on Sunday. This will be the 122nd playing of the major and the first one to be held in Brookline since 1988.

Rory McIlroy opens as the favorite to win the tournament with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The veteran from Northern Ireland is trying to win his fifth career major tournament and his second U.S. Open championship. He is fresh off a victory in the RBC Canadian Open this past Sunday. Jon Rahm enters the field as the reigning champion, shooting 6-under to win the tournament in San Diego last year. He sits just behind McIlroy with +1200 odds to win and is trying to become just the eighth person in U.S. Open history to claim back-to-back titles.

Notably, Tiger Woods announced last week that he will not participate in this year’s tournament. He was last seen pulling out of the PGA Championship in Oklahoma last month after playing through visible pain. He is trying to rest up for the British Open in Scotland next month.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 U.S. Open teeing off Thursday, June 16.

Players designated with an (*) are amateurs competing in the US Open.

2022 U.S. Open field

Complete field for 2022 US Open

Golfer
Golfer
Aaron Wise
Abraham Ancer
Adam Hadwin
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Adri Arnaus
Adrien Dumont de Chassart *
Alex Norén
Andrew Beckler
Andrew Novak
Andrew Putnam
Austin Greaser *
Beau Hossler
Ben Lorenz *
Ben Silverman
Billy Horschel
Bo Hoag
Brady Calkins
Branden Grace
Brandon Matthews
Brian Harman
Brian Stuard
Brooks Koepka
Bryson DeChambeau
Caleb Manuel *
Callum Tarren
Cameron Smith
Cameron Tringale
Cameron Young
Chan Kim
Charles Reiter *
Chase Seiffert
Chris Gotterup
Chris Naegel
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Daijiro Izumida
Daniel Berger
Danny Lee
David Lingmerth
Davis Riley
Davis Shore
Denny McCarthy
Dustin Johnson
Erik Barnes
Erik van Rooyen
Fran Quinn
Francesco Molinari
Fred Biondi *
Gary Woodland
Grayson Murray
Guido Migliozzi
Harold Varner III
Harris English
Harry Hall
Hayden Buckley
Hideki Matsuyama
Isaiah Salinda
James Piot
Jason Kokrak
Jed Morgan
Jesse Mueller
Jim Furyk
Jinichiro Kozuma
Joaquin Niemann
Joel Dahmen
Jon Rahm
Jonas Blixt
Joohyung Kim
Jordan Spieth
Joseph Bramlett
Justin Rose
Justin Thomas
K.H. Lee
Kalle Samooja
Keegan Bradley
Keita Nakajima *
Keith Greene
Kevin Chappell
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Na
Kurt Kitayama
Laird Shepherd *
Lanto Griffin
Louis Oosthuizen
Lucas Herbert
Luke Gannon
Luke List
Mackenzie Hughes
Marc Leishman
Marcel Schneider
Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt McCarty
Matthew NeSmith
Max Homa
Maxwell Moldovan *
Michael Thorbjornsen *
Min Woo Lee
Mito Pereira
MJ Daffue
Nick Dunlap *
Nick Hardy
Nick Taylor
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Reed
Patrick Rodgers
Phil Mickelson
Richard Bland
Richard Mansell
Rikuya Hoshino
Roger Sloan
Rory McIlroy
Russell Henley
Ryan Fox
Ryan Gerard
Sam Bennett *
Sam Burns
Sam Horsfield
Sam Stevens
Satoshi Kodaira
Scott Stallings
Scottie Scheffler
Séamus Power
Sean Crocker
Sean Jacklin
Sebastián Muñoz
Sebastian Söderberg
Sepp Straka
Sergio Garcia
Shane Lowry
Shaun Norris
Si Woo Kim
Stewart Cink
Stewart Hagestad *
Sungjae Im
Talor Gooch
Taylor Montgomery
Thomas Pieters
Thorbjørn Olesen
Todd Sinnott
Tom Hoge
Tommy Fleetwood
Tomoyasu Sugiyama
Tony Finau
Travis Vick *
Troy Merritt
Tyrrell Hatton
Victor Perez
Viktor Hovland
Webb Simpson
Wil Besseling
Will Zalatoris
William Mouw *
Wyndham Clark
Xander Schauffele
Yannik Paul

