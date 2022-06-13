Breaking down 2022 FedExCup standings heading into US Open

The 2022 U.S. Open is set to begin this Thursday from The Country Club in Brookline, MA, and carry on through the final round on Sunday. This will be the 122nd playing of the major and the first one to be held in Brookline, MA, since 1988.
Rory McIlroy opens as the favorite to win the tournament with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. He is fresh off a victory in the RBC Canadian Open this past Sunday and is seeking his fifth career major title. Jon Rahm enters the field as the reigning champion, shooting 6-under to win the tournament in San Diego last year. He sits just behind McIlroy with +1200 odds to win and is trying to become just the eighth person in U.S. Open history to claim back-to-back titles. Notably, Tiger Woods will not compete in the tournament and is resting up for next month’s British Open in Scotland.
Heading into the 2022 U.S. Open, Scottie Scheffler sits atop the FedEx Cup standings. He has played in 18 events this season and has won four of them. He has a 966-point lead over Sam Burns, who sits in second place.
Majors on the PGA Tour like the U.S. Open see the winner adding 600 points to their FedEx Cup standings. The runner-up will get 330 points, with third place receiving 210. The rest of the field will be awarded points in decreasing amounts. More information on the scoring can be found here.
That means no one will catch Scheffler this week, but golfers like Burns, Justin Thomas, and McIlroy could narrow the gap with a victory. Meanwhile, the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, and Max Homa could potentially jump into the top five with strong efforts in Brookline.
The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin August 11th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind in Memphis, with the Top 125 players on the points list qualifying.
FedExCup Leaders ahead of 2022 U.S. Open
|Rank
|Player Name
|FedExCup Points
|Rank
|Player Name
|FedExCup Points
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|3189
|2
|Sam Burns
|2223
|3
|Justin Thomas
|1758
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|1737
|5
|Cameron Smith
|1671
|6
|Patrick Cantlay
|1580
|7
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1544
|8
|Max Homa
|1535
|9
|Jordan Spieth
|1404
|10
|Jon Rahm
|1353
|11
|Billy Horschel
|1334
|12
|Tom Hoge
|1309
|13
|Will Zalatoris
|1299
|14
|Talor Gooch
|1281
|15
|Sungjae Im
|1240
|16
|Cameron Young
|1235
|17
|Viktor Hovland
|1179
|18
|Joaquin Niemann
|1164
|19
|Xander Schauffele
|1042
|20
|Collin Morikawa
|974
|21
|Davis Riley
|963
|22
|Sepp Straka
|909
|23
|Shane Lowry
|898
|24
|J.J. Spaun
|897
|25
|Luke List
|896
|26
|Seamus Power
|892
|27
|Mito Pereira
|888
|28
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|865
|29
|Corey Conners
|863
|30
|Aaron Wise
|844
|31
|Tony Finau
|827
|32
|Cameron Tringale
|804
|33
|K.H. Lee
|788
|34
|Jason Kokrak
|787
|35
|Keegan Bradley
|778
|36
|Keith Mitchell
|770
|37
|Kevin Kisner
|769
|38
|Russell Henley
|762
|39
|Maverick McNealy
|757
|40
|Lucas Herbert
|740
|41
|Sebastián Muñoz
|735
|42
|Mackenzie Hughes
|714
|43
|Matt Kuchar
|688
|44
|Denny McCarthy
|653
|45
|Matt Jones
|653
|46
|Chris Kirk
|641
|47
|Hudson Swafford
|640
|48
|Si Woo Kim
|640
|49
|Harold Varner III
|639
|50
|Brendan Steele
|636
|51
|Marc Leishman
|601
|52
|Adam Hadwin
|596
|53
|Lanto Griffin
|592
|54
|Sahith Theegala
|569
|55
|Chad Ramey
|565
|56
|Tyrrell Hatton
|564
|57
|Brendon Todd
|563
|58
|Beau Hossler
|561
|59
|Anirban Lahiri
|561
|60
|Matthew Wolff
|557
|61
|Troy Merritt
|551
|62
|Scott Stallings
|535
|63
|Daniel Berger
|529
|64
|Tommy Fleetwood
|500
|65
|Brian Harman
|498
|66
|Matthew NeSmith
|498
|67
|Alex Smalley
|496
|68
|Kurt Kitayama
|494
|69
|Alex Noren
|492
|70
|Danny Lee
|490
|71
|Aaron Rai
|474
|72
|Gary Woodland
|470
|73
|Russell Knox
|448
|74
|Patrick Rodgers
|443
|75
|Joel Dahmen
|440
|76
|Abraham Ancer
|439
|77
|Adam Long
|432
|78
|Justin Rose
|430
|79
|David Lipsky
|429
|80
|Adam Scott
|421
|81
|C.T. Pan
|417
|82
|Adam Schenk
|415
|83
|Carlos Ortiz
|414
|84
|Brooks Koepka
|405
|85
|Jhonattan Vegas
|403
|86
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|395
|87
|Nate Lashley
|393
|88
|Peter Malnati
|385
|89
|Brandon Wu
|377
|90
|Cam Davis
|365
|91
|Nick Watney
|364
|92
|Wyndham Clark
|362
|93
|Andrew Putnam
|361
|94
|Taylor Moore
|358
|95
|Sam Ryder
|350
|96
|Pat Perez
|345
|97
|Lucas Glover
|340
|98
|Dylan Frittelli
|340
|99
|Taylor Pendrith
|336
|100
|Jason Day
|332
|101
|Ryan Brehm
|331
|102
|Nick Taylor
|326
|103
|Adam Svensson
|326
|104
|Charles Howell III
|324
|105
|Chez Reavie
|324
|106
|Ryan Palmer
|323
|107
|Lee Hodges
|320
|108
|John Huh
|305
|109
|Paul Casey
|304
|110
|Kevin Tway
|303
|111
|J.T. Poston
|301
|112
|Hayden Buckley
|301
|113
|Rickie Fowler
|301
|114
|Vince Whaley
|300
|115
|Matthias Schwab
|297
|116
|Tyler Duncan
|295
|117
|Michael Thompson
|294
|118
|Kevin Streelman
|294
|119
|Doug Ghim
|293
|120
|Kramer Hickok
|291
|121
|Robert Streb
|290
|122
|Webb Simpson
|289
|123
|Patton Kizzire
|283
|124
|Max McGreevy
|274
|125
|Stephan Jaeger
|273
|126
|Stewart Cink
|269
|127
|Erik van Rooyen
|269
|128
|Scott Piercy
|266
|129
|Brian Stuard
|258
|130
|Martin Trainer
|254
|131
|Mark Hubbard
|252
|132
|James Hahn
|239
|133
|Doc Redman
|237
|134
|Greyson Sigg
|232
|135
|Martin Laird
|232
|136
|Trey Mullinax
|231
|137
|Rory Sabbatini
|228
|138
|Austin Smotherman
|222
|139
|Garrick Higgo
|219
|140
|Zach Johnson
|218
|141
|Harry Higgs
|218
|142
|Francesco Molinari
|216
|143
|Danny Willett
|209
|144
|Matt Wallace
|208
|145
|Emiliano Grillo
|201
|146
|Cameron Champ
|200
|147
|Bubba Watson
|199
|148
|Jonathan Byrd
|197
|149
|Andrew Novak
|197
|150
|Justin Lower
|195
|151
|Andrew Landry
|191
|152
|Henrik Norlander
|189
|153
|Brice Garnett
|176
|154
|Ian Poulter
|175
|155
|Hank Lebioda
|172
|156
|Kelly Kraft
|169
|157
|Ben Martin
|164
|158
|Chase Seiffert
|161
|159
|Ryan Armour
|158
|160
|Luke Donald
|152
|161
|Bill Haas
|146
|162
|Sung Kang
|145
|163
|Satoshi Kodaira
|142
|164
|Dylan Wu
|141
|165
|Brandt Snedeker
|141
|166
|Austin Cook
|140
|167
|Paul Barjon
|136
|T168
|Curtis Thompson
|129
|T168
|Roger Sloan
|129
|170
|Joseph Bramlett
|125
|171
|Vaughn Taylor
|122
|172
|Cameron Percy
|121
|173
|Charley Hoffman
|119
|174
|Seth Reeves
|117
|175
|Jim Knous
|116
|176
|Tyler McCumber
|113
|177
|Michael Gligic
|110
|178
|Kevin Chappell
|108
|179
|Callum Tarren
|107
|180
|Ben Kohles
|106
|181
|Sean O'Hair
|104
|182
|Nick Hardy
|101
|183
|Tommy Gainey
|99
|184
|Camilo Villegas
|92
|185
|Seung-Yul Noh
|91
|186
|Brian Gay
|90
|187
|Brandon Hagy
|87
|188
|Wesley Bryan
|85
|189
|David Skinns
|84
|190
|Jimmy Walker
|83
|191
|Richy Werenski
|81
|T192
|Bronson Burgoon
|80
|T192
|Kyle Stanley
|80
|194
|Robert Garrigus
|79
|195
|Henrik Stenson
|78
|196
|Jim Herman
|75
|T197
|Aaron Baddeley
|73
|T197
|Jared Wolfe
|73
|199
|Scott Gutschewski
|71
|T200
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|62
|T200
|Peter Uihlein
|62
|T200
|William McGirt
|62
|T200
|Dawie van der Walt
|62
|T200
|Grayson Murray
|62
|205
|David Lingmerth
|60
|206
|Chesson Hadley
|58
|207
|Ryan Moore
|55
|208
|Scott Brown
|47
|209
|Phil Mickelson
|44
|210
|Jonas Blixt
|42
|211
|Bo Van Pelt
|41
|T212
|Jason Dufner
|40
|T212
|Bryson DeChambeau
|40
|T212
|Mark Hensby
|40
|215
|Brett Drewitt
|38
|216
|Harris English
|32
|217
|Michael Kim
|29
|218
|Chris Stroud
|25
|219
|Greg Chalmers
|23
|220
|Ricky Barnes
|23
|221
|Joshua Creel
|19
|222
|David Hearn
|17
|223
|D.A. Points
|13
|T224
|Padraig Harrington
|12
|T224
|Jim Furyk
|12
|T224
|Johnson Wagner
|12
|T227
|Tiger Woods
|11
|T227
|D.J. Trahan
|11
|229
|Sangmoon Bae
|9
|230
|Ben Crane
|8
|231
|Bo Hoag
|6
|T232
|J.J. Henry
|5
|T232
|Fabián Gómez
|5
|T234
|Davis Love III
|3
|T234
|John Senden
|3
|T234
|Arjun Atwal
|3
|T234
|Jay Haas
|3
|T234
|Brian Davis
|3
|T234
|Derek Ernst
|3
|T234
|Richard Johnson
|3
|T234
|John Merrick
|3
|T242
|Kevin Stadler
|2
|T242
|Ryuji Imada
|2
|T242
|Matt Every
|2