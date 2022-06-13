 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down 2022 FedExCup standings heading into US Open

We take a look at the 2022 FedExCup leaderboard heading into this week’s U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, MA.

By Nick Simon
PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Third Round Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 U.S. Open is set to begin this Thursday from The Country Club in Brookline, MA, and carry on through the final round on Sunday. This will be the 122nd playing of the major and the first one to be held in Brookline, MA, since 1988.

Rory McIlroy opens as the favorite to win the tournament with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. He is fresh off a victory in the RBC Canadian Open this past Sunday and is seeking his fifth career major title. Jon Rahm enters the field as the reigning champion, shooting 6-under to win the tournament in San Diego last year. He sits just behind McIlroy with +1200 odds to win and is trying to become just the eighth person in U.S. Open history to claim back-to-back titles. Notably, Tiger Woods will not compete in the tournament and is resting up for next month’s British Open in Scotland.

Heading into the 2022 U.S. Open, Scottie Scheffler sits atop the FedEx Cup standings. He has played in 18 events this season and has won four of them. He has a 966-point lead over Sam Burns, who sits in second place.

Majors on the PGA Tour like the U.S. Open see the winner adding 600 points to their FedEx Cup standings. The runner-up will get 330 points, with third place receiving 210. The rest of the field will be awarded points in decreasing amounts. More information on the scoring can be found here.

That means no one will catch Scheffler this week, but golfers like Burns, Justin Thomas, and McIlroy could narrow the gap with a victory. Meanwhile, the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, and Max Homa could potentially jump into the top five with strong efforts in Brookline.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin August 11th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind in Memphis, with the Top 125 players on the points list qualifying.

FedExCup Leaders ahead of 2022 U.S. Open

Rank Player Name FedExCup Points
1 Scottie Scheffler 3189
2 Sam Burns 2223
3 Justin Thomas 1758
4 Rory McIlroy 1737
5 Cameron Smith 1671
6 Patrick Cantlay 1580
7 Hideki Matsuyama 1544
8 Max Homa 1535
9 Jordan Spieth 1404
10 Jon Rahm 1353
11 Billy Horschel 1334
12 Tom Hoge 1309
13 Will Zalatoris 1299
14 Talor Gooch 1281
15 Sungjae Im 1240
16 Cameron Young 1235
17 Viktor Hovland 1179
18 Joaquin Niemann 1164
19 Xander Schauffele 1042
20 Collin Morikawa 974
21 Davis Riley 963
22 Sepp Straka 909
23 Shane Lowry 898
24 J.J. Spaun 897
25 Luke List 896
26 Seamus Power 892
27 Mito Pereira 888
28 Matt Fitzpatrick 865
29 Corey Conners 863
30 Aaron Wise 844
31 Tony Finau 827
32 Cameron Tringale 804
33 K.H. Lee 788
34 Jason Kokrak 787
35 Keegan Bradley 778
36 Keith Mitchell 770
37 Kevin Kisner 769
38 Russell Henley 762
39 Maverick McNealy 757
40 Lucas Herbert 740
41 Sebastián Muñoz 735
42 Mackenzie Hughes 714
43 Matt Kuchar 688
44 Denny McCarthy 653
45 Matt Jones 653
46 Chris Kirk 641
47 Hudson Swafford 640
48 Si Woo Kim 640
49 Harold Varner III 639
50 Brendan Steele 636
51 Marc Leishman 601
52 Adam Hadwin 596
53 Lanto Griffin 592
54 Sahith Theegala 569
55 Chad Ramey 565
56 Tyrrell Hatton 564
57 Brendon Todd 563
58 Beau Hossler 561
59 Anirban Lahiri 561
60 Matthew Wolff 557
61 Troy Merritt 551
62 Scott Stallings 535
63 Daniel Berger 529
64 Tommy Fleetwood 500
65 Brian Harman 498
66 Matthew NeSmith 498
67 Alex Smalley 496
68 Kurt Kitayama 494
69 Alex Noren 492
70 Danny Lee 490
71 Aaron Rai 474
72 Gary Woodland 470
73 Russell Knox 448
74 Patrick Rodgers 443
75 Joel Dahmen 440
76 Abraham Ancer 439
77 Adam Long 432
78 Justin Rose 430
79 David Lipsky 429
80 Adam Scott 421
81 C.T. Pan 417
82 Adam Schenk 415
83 Carlos Ortiz 414
84 Brooks Koepka 405
85 Jhonattan Vegas 403
86 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 395
87 Nate Lashley 393
88 Peter Malnati 385
89 Brandon Wu 377
90 Cam Davis 365
91 Nick Watney 364
92 Wyndham Clark 362
93 Andrew Putnam 361
94 Taylor Moore 358
95 Sam Ryder 350
96 Pat Perez 345
97 Lucas Glover 340
98 Dylan Frittelli 340
99 Taylor Pendrith 336
100 Jason Day 332
101 Ryan Brehm 331
102 Nick Taylor 326
103 Adam Svensson 326
104 Charles Howell III 324
105 Chez Reavie 324
106 Ryan Palmer 323
107 Lee Hodges 320
108 John Huh 305
109 Paul Casey 304
110 Kevin Tway 303
111 J.T. Poston 301
112 Hayden Buckley 301
113 Rickie Fowler 301
114 Vince Whaley 300
115 Matthias Schwab 297
116 Tyler Duncan 295
117 Michael Thompson 294
118 Kevin Streelman 294
119 Doug Ghim 293
120 Kramer Hickok 291
121 Robert Streb 290
122 Webb Simpson 289
123 Patton Kizzire 283
124 Max McGreevy 274
125 Stephan Jaeger 273
126 Stewart Cink 269
127 Erik van Rooyen 269
128 Scott Piercy 266
129 Brian Stuard 258
130 Martin Trainer 254
131 Mark Hubbard 252
132 James Hahn 239
133 Doc Redman 237
134 Greyson Sigg 232
135 Martin Laird 232
136 Trey Mullinax 231
137 Rory Sabbatini 228
138 Austin Smotherman 222
139 Garrick Higgo 219
140 Zach Johnson 218
141 Harry Higgs 218
142 Francesco Molinari 216
143 Danny Willett 209
144 Matt Wallace 208
145 Emiliano Grillo 201
146 Cameron Champ 200
147 Bubba Watson 199
148 Jonathan Byrd 197
149 Andrew Novak 197
150 Justin Lower 195
151 Andrew Landry 191
152 Henrik Norlander 189
153 Brice Garnett 176
154 Ian Poulter 175
155 Hank Lebioda 172
156 Kelly Kraft 169
157 Ben Martin 164
158 Chase Seiffert 161
159 Ryan Armour 158
160 Luke Donald 152
161 Bill Haas 146
162 Sung Kang 145
163 Satoshi Kodaira 142
164 Dylan Wu 141
165 Brandt Snedeker 141
166 Austin Cook 140
167 Paul Barjon 136
T168 Curtis Thompson 129
T168 Roger Sloan 129
170 Joseph Bramlett 125
171 Vaughn Taylor 122
172 Cameron Percy 121
173 Charley Hoffman 119
174 Seth Reeves 117
175 Jim Knous 116
176 Tyler McCumber 113
177 Michael Gligic 110
178 Kevin Chappell 108
179 Callum Tarren 107
180 Ben Kohles 106
181 Sean O'Hair 104
182 Nick Hardy 101
183 Tommy Gainey 99
184 Camilo Villegas 92
185 Seung-Yul Noh 91
186 Brian Gay 90
187 Brandon Hagy 87
188 Wesley Bryan 85
189 David Skinns 84
190 Jimmy Walker 83
191 Richy Werenski 81
T192 Bronson Burgoon 80
T192 Kyle Stanley 80
194 Robert Garrigus 79
195 Henrik Stenson 78
196 Jim Herman 75
T197 Aaron Baddeley 73
T197 Jared Wolfe 73
199 Scott Gutschewski 71
T200 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 62
T200 Peter Uihlein 62
T200 William McGirt 62
T200 Dawie van der Walt 62
T200 Grayson Murray 62
205 David Lingmerth 60
206 Chesson Hadley 58
207 Ryan Moore 55
208 Scott Brown 47
209 Phil Mickelson 44
210 Jonas Blixt 42
211 Bo Van Pelt 41
T212 Jason Dufner 40
T212 Bryson DeChambeau 40
T212 Mark Hensby 40
215 Brett Drewitt 38
216 Harris English 32
217 Michael Kim 29
218 Chris Stroud 25
219 Greg Chalmers 23
220 Ricky Barnes 23
221 Joshua Creel 19
222 David Hearn 17
223 D.A. Points 13
T224 Padraig Harrington 12
T224 Jim Furyk 12
T224 Johnson Wagner 12
T227 Tiger Woods 11
T227 D.J. Trahan 11
229 Sangmoon Bae 9
230 Ben Crane 8
231 Bo Hoag 6
T232 J.J. Henry 5
T232 Fabián Gómez 5
T234 Davis Love III 3
T234 John Senden 3
T234 Arjun Atwal 3
T234 Jay Haas 3
T234 Brian Davis 3
T234 Derek Ernst 3
T234 Richard Johnson 3
T234 John Merrick 3
T242 Kevin Stadler 2
T242 Ryuji Imada 2
T242 Matt Every 2

