Breaking down 2022 FedExCup standings heading into US Open

The 2022 U.S. Open is set to begin this Thursday from The Country Club in Brookline, MA, and carry on through the final round on Sunday. This will be the 122nd playing of the major and the first one to be held in Brookline, MA, since 1988.

Rory McIlroy opens as the favorite to win the tournament with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. He is fresh off a victory in the RBC Canadian Open this past Sunday and is seeking his fifth career major title. Jon Rahm enters the field as the reigning champion, shooting 6-under to win the tournament in San Diego last year. He sits just behind McIlroy with +1200 odds to win and is trying to become just the eighth person in U.S. Open history to claim back-to-back titles. Notably, Tiger Woods will not compete in the tournament and is resting up for next month’s British Open in Scotland.

Heading into the 2022 U.S. Open, Scottie Scheffler sits atop the FedEx Cup standings. He has played in 18 events this season and has won four of them. He has a 966-point lead over Sam Burns, who sits in second place.

Majors on the PGA Tour like the U.S. Open see the winner adding 600 points to their FedEx Cup standings. The runner-up will get 330 points, with third place receiving 210. The rest of the field will be awarded points in decreasing amounts. More information on the scoring can be found here.

That means no one will catch Scheffler this week, but golfers like Burns, Justin Thomas, and McIlroy could narrow the gap with a victory. Meanwhile, the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, and Max Homa could potentially jump into the top five with strong efforts in Brookline.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin August 11th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind in Memphis, with the Top 125 players on the points list qualifying.