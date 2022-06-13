 clock menu more-arrow no yes

When was the last time Draymond Green had a triple-double?

An NBA legend is backing the Warriors forward to have one in Game 5.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Finals - Game Four
Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 10, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

It’s been a rough 2022 NBA Finals for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has maintained his typical bravado but failed to deliver strong showings on the court consistently. That hasn’t phased Lakers legend Magic Johnson from saying Green will record a triple-double in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics Monday. DraftKings Sportsbook has Golden State’s forward listed at +2200 to do so.

Green has had a lot of triple-doubles in his career, with 31 over a 10-season span. He actually ranks eighth in active players for triple-doubles and 15th in overall NBA career triple-doubles. 13 of them came during the 2015-16 season when the Warriors ripped off 73 wins and Green actually had six last season as he was the secondary initiator in Golden State’s offense.

Green’s last triple-double did come this season, on December 20, 2021 against the Sacramento Kings. He recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Let’s see if he can bounce back from being benched late in Game 4 with a triple-double effort in Game 5.

