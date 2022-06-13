When was the last time Draymond Green had a triple-double?

It’s been a rough 2022 NBA Finals for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has maintained his typical bravado but failed to deliver strong showings on the court consistently. That hasn’t phased Lakers legend Magic Johnson from saying Green will record a triple-double in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics Monday. DraftKings Sportsbook has Golden State’s forward listed at +2200 to do so.

Draymond Green is +2200 to have a triple-double tonight https://t.co/a459mXCZzM — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 13, 2022

Green has had a lot of triple-doubles in his career, with 31 over a 10-season span. He actually ranks eighth in active players for triple-doubles and 15th in overall NBA career triple-doubles. 13 of them came during the 2015-16 season when the Warriors ripped off 73 wins and Green actually had six last season as he was the secondary initiator in Golden State’s offense.

Green’s last triple-double did come this season, on December 20, 2021 against the Sacramento Kings. He recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Let’s see if he can bounce back from being benched late in Game 4 with a triple-double effort in Game 5.