Going over format, bracket for 2022 College World Series

The 2022 College World Series is here, and while the format has been the same since 2003, it’s a bit more complicated than the MLB World Series best-of-7 with which you might be more familiar.

Here’s how everything works in Omaha.

Tournament format, bracket info

The College World Series has eight teams split into a pair of four-team brackets, each one in a double-elimination format. It’s just like the Regional Round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament that was two weeks ago, but with two regionals taking place on the same field, and the schedule of games much more spread out for TV purposes.

After the winners of those two brackets are established, the CWS Final begin. It’s a simple best two-out-of-three over three consecutive nights (if necessary), just like the Super Regional round that’s played on campuses.

This is how the teams got here:

And if the double-elimination format feels a bit complicated, here it is in print from SI.com.

How many teams are in the College World Series?

Eight teams reach the CWS, and two teams will play in the CWS Final.

One four-team bracket is set, with Notre Dame vs. Texas in one opening game, and Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma in the other.

The second bracket has Arkansas vs. either UConn or Stanford, and Ole Miss vs. Auburn or Oregon State. UConn vs. Stanford and Auburn vs. Oregon State are Game 3s that will be played on Monday night, with the winners getting on a chartered plane directly to Omaha Tuesday morning.