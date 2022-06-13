Bracket, schedule for 2022 College World Series

The 2022 College World Series starts Friday, June 17th, and here’s how everything will play out in Omaha at TD Ameritrade Park.
The College World Series has eight teams playing in two four-team brackets, each one in a double elimination format. The two winner of those brackets then face off in a best-of-three series in the College World Series Finals.
If you’re a college baseball fan, the CWS is just like the regional and super regional rounds of the tournament, except all the games are played in Omaha, and two regionals are running concurrently over seven days instead of three to four days. A team that loses their first game in Omaha will have to win four in a row to claw their way back and win their bracket, whereas a team that wins their first two games will have to be defeated twice in a row to not reach the CWS Finals.
Here’s the complete bracket for the 2022 College World Series. As of now one side of the bracket is set, with Notre Dame facing Texas in one first-round game, and Texas A&M taking on Oklahoma in the other. The second foursome will have Arkansas facing the winner of UConn vs. Stanford tonight in Palo Alto, and Ole Miss taking on the winner of Auburn vs. Oregon State as well.
2022 College World Series Schedule
All times ET
Friday, June 17
Game 1 Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 2 Team vs. Team, TBD
Saturday, June 18
Game 3 Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 4 Team vs. Team, TBD
Sunday, June 19 (losers eliminated)
Game 5 Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 6 Team vs. Team, TBD
Monday, June 20
Game 7 Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 8 Team vs. Team, TBD
Tuesday, June 21 (losers eliminated)
Game 9 Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 10 Team vs. Team, TBD
Wednesday, June 22
Game 11 Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 12 Team vs. Team, TBD
Thursday, June 23
Game 13* Team vs. Team, TBD
Game 14* Team vs. Team, TBD
* if necessary
College World Series Finals
Game 1 Saturday June 25 TBD
Game 2 Sunday June 26 TBD
Game 3 Monday June 27 TBD