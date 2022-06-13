Bracket, schedule for 2022 College World Series

The 2022 College World Series starts Friday, June 17th, and here’s how everything will play out in Omaha at TD Ameritrade Park.

The College World Series has eight teams playing in two four-team brackets, each one in a double elimination format. The two winner of those brackets then face off in a best-of-three series in the College World Series Finals.

If you’re a college baseball fan, the CWS is just like the regional and super regional rounds of the tournament, except all the games are played in Omaha, and two regionals are running concurrently over seven days instead of three to four days. A team that loses their first game in Omaha will have to win four in a row to claw their way back and win their bracket, whereas a team that wins their first two games will have to be defeated twice in a row to not reach the CWS Finals.

Here’s the complete bracket for the 2022 College World Series. As of now one side of the bracket is set, with Notre Dame facing Texas in one first-round game, and Texas A&M taking on Oklahoma in the other. The second foursome will have Arkansas facing the winner of UConn vs. Stanford tonight in Palo Alto, and Ole Miss taking on the winner of Auburn vs. Oregon State as well.

2022 College World Series Schedule

All times ET

Friday, June 17

Game 1 Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 2 Team vs. Team, TBD

Saturday, June 18

Game 3 Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 4 Team vs. Team, TBD

Sunday, June 19 (losers eliminated)

Game 5 Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 6 Team vs. Team, TBD

Monday, June 20

Game 7 Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 8 Team vs. Team, TBD

Tuesday, June 21 (losers eliminated)

Game 9 Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 10 Team vs. Team, TBD

Wednesday, June 22

Game 11 Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 12 Team vs. Team, TBD

Thursday, June 23

Game 13* Team vs. Team, TBD

Game 14* Team vs. Team, TBD

* if necessary

College World Series Finals

Game 1 Saturday June 25 TBD

Game 2 Sunday June 26 TBD

Game 3 Monday June 27 TBD