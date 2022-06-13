 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Nuggets trade JaMychal Green to Thunder for first-round pick

Oklahoma City has a stash of draft picks in 2022 and are dealing one to add a depth forward.

By Benjamin Zweiman
/ new
JaMychal Green #0 of the Denver Nuggets high fives Bones Hyland #3 of the Denver Nuggets during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 1, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.&nbsp; Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets traded F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 30 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and two future second-round picks, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Thunder had four first-rounders in 2022 and are now down to three: Nos. 2, 12 and 34 in the first. The Nuggets have the No. 21 overall pick and No. 30 in the first round this year. The second-round picks going to Denver are 2023 and 2024, per Woj. Green has a player option for the 2022-23 season at $8.2 million, which he is expected to opt out of. This is basically a salary dump.

