Report: Nuggets trade JaMychal Green to Thunder for first-round pick

The Denver Nuggets traded F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 30 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and two future second-round picks, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Thunder had four first-rounders in 2022 and are now down to three: Nos. 2, 12 and 34 in the first. The Nuggets have the No. 21 overall pick and No. 30 in the first round this year. The second-round picks going to Denver are 2023 and 2024, per Woj. Green has a player option for the 2022-23 season at $8.2 million, which he is expected to opt out of. This is basically a salary dump.