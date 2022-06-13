Tracking results from Monday Night Raw on June 13

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw comes live from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS, as the company marches towards Money in the Bank in July.

Last week, we witnessed a shocking twist as Finn Balor effectively replaced Edge as the new member of The Judgement Day. The group proceeded to beat down their former leader and sent him out on a stretcher with a ConChairTo. Later in the night, Rhea Ripley defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. in a Fatal Four-Way to earn a Raw Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank. We’ll be sure to get plenty of Judgement Day tonight.

Just 24 hours after losing to Cody Rhodes in Hell in a Cell, Seth Rollins sent the “American Nightmare” off with a handshake and a sledgehammer shot to the back. With Rhodes having pectoral surgery and out of the picture for the rest of the year, we’ll see what’s next for Rollins on tonight’s show.

WWE Monday Night Raw live results for June 13

Chad Gable vs. Mustafa Ali

Ali entered the match looking for a big win to help him gain some momentum. However, that wasn’t the case with Gable getting help from his ringside partner OTIS. Gables took advantage of the assistance and rolled up Ali for the pinfall.

Bianca Belair Exclusive Interview

The EST came out for an exclusive interview but was interrupted by Judgement Day. The new-look group turned on Edge last week, who was once their leader. Rhea Ripley vowed to win the Raw Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank.

Riddle vs. Ciampa

Riddle entered the match looking to make a statement ahead of his big showdown against Roman Reigns on Smackdown. Things were not easy for Riddle as Ciampa give him a challenge. However, Riddle channeled his inner Randy Orton hitting Ciampa with an RKO and ending the match.

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Rollins took control of the match after a quick Styles burst to start. The two starts traded blows and kicks, followed by a pinfall. Styles had a chance to win with the calf crusher, but Rollins was able to reach the rope. Styles appeared to have injured his knee after missing on a phenomenal forearm. Rollins used a quick pin to get the win after Styles went for a powerbomb. Rollins will now get another shot at Money in the Bank.

MVP vs. Cedric Alexander

MVP entered the ring with the Nigerian Giant Omos next to his side. Before things got started, MVP took several shots at Alexander. The match was over quickly as MVP hit Alexander with a finisher and got the victory via pinfall.

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

This match only took place because Owens made Ezekiel say that he is Elias. The latter agreed only to say that he isn’t Elias once Owens committed to the match. Owens started in control, jumping from the top rope and getting two out in the pinfall. Both men took several hard shots during the contest. After a kick to the face forcing Owens out of the ring, he would lose the match due to a count-out after standing on the announce table saying, “he’s Elias”.

After the match, Ezekial announced that his brother Elias would return to raw next week.

Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop

The winner of the match earned an automatic qualifier to the Money in the Bank Ladder match. The two went back and forth early, trading blows and shots. Doudrop and ended up out of the ring with Morgan. The former went for a drop on top of the ladder, but she wasn’t able to connect. Inside of the ring, Bliss hit Nikki ASH with a DDT after she was caught staring at the briefcases for too long.