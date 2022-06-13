Christen Press suffers torn ACL, 2023 World Cup in jeopardy

With women’s CONCACAF qualifying for the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup getting set in early July, the USWNT will not have a key member of the team on the field. Star Christen Press shared on social media she suffered a torn ACL and will begin a lengthy rehab process. She sustained the injury in Angel City FC’s NWSL match against Racing Louisville.

My heart is broken: I’ve torn my acl. Readily accepting all love, prayers, virtual hugs, dog pics, and smudging ceremonies. Love you all xx — Christen Press (@ChristenPress) June 13, 2022

This injury put Press’ status for the 2023 World Cup in doubt, especially with her rehab and subsequent recovery taking place when she would normally be getting into peak game shape. The 2023 World Cup is slated to begin July 20, so she’d likely have a few months to be cleared to play after recovering.

The 33-year old is a two-time World Cup winner, lifting the trophy in 2015 and 2019. She’s scored 64 international goals for USA and remains one of the squad’s top veterans.