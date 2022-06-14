Pac-12 win totals for the 2022 college football season

Win totals for the 2022 college football season have been released by DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pac-12 was the talk of the offseason with USC’s new regime coming in the offseason. The divisional system is a thing of the past as starting in 2022, the two teams in the conference with the best winning percentage will play in the conference championship game.

The Utah Utes are coming off their first Pac-12 conference championship since 2008 when they went undefeated. They would likely have the highest win total if Southern Cal didn’t completely overhaul the roster. Quarterback Cam Rising is expected to be the full-time starter from the jump. He played in 11 games last season and still had 26 passing touchdowns and a 9-2 record.

Lincoln Riley made plenty of headlines when he dipped from Oklahoma and accepted the head coaching gig at USC. Clay Helton was removed from his head coaching position last season as the Trojans finished 4-8. Along with Riley, quarterback Caleb Williams will also be making the move from Norman to Los Angeles and is expected to be the USC quarterback. They will be without star wide receiver Drake London who will be playing his football on Sundays this fall.

The Oregon Ducks went 10-4 overall and 7-2 in conference play a year ago to earn a spot in the 2021 Pac-12 championship game. Quarterback Anthony Brown graduated and Auburn transfer Bo Nix is expected to be under center this fall. Travis Dye was the team’s leading rusher, but he headed south for the fall and joined the Trojans.

My favorite line for the Pac-12 win totals is Washington State winning at least six games this season. They went 7-6 a year ago with a 6-3 conference record. Former quarterback Jayden de Laura is now an Arizona Wildcat and the Cougars are expected to have Cameron Ward as their starting quarterback. Ward transferred in from FCS Incarnate Word where he threw 47 touchdowns and for almost 4,700 yards. He likely won’t hit those numbers in the Pac-12, but he still has the upside to take Washington State to at least six wins.

Here are the win totals for teams in the Pac-12 Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 season.

Pac-12 Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Arizona 2.5 -125 2.5 +105 Arizona State 6.5 +100 6.5 -120 California 5.5 -120 5.5 +100 Colorado 3.5 +115 3.5 -135 Oregon 8.5 +105 8.5 -125 Oregon State 6.5 +115 6.5 -135 Stanford 4.5 +135 4.5 -160 UCLA 8.5 -110 8.5 -110 USC 9.5 -125 9.5 +105 Utah 9 -105 9 -115 Washington 7.5 -110 7.5 -110 Washington State 5.5 +125 5.5 -145

