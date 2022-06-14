When will Fernando Tatís Jr. return to Padres lineup this season?

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. is still recovering from a wrist injury he sustained during the offseason and has yet to suit up for the team this season. The rising star underwent wrist surgery in mid-March and has been sidelined as the Padres compete for the NL West division crown.

Fernando Tatís Jr. injury update

Tatis had a CT scan on his wrist this week, which the team hoped to be a major step towards him being cleared to swing a bat. The results of that scan are in, and unfortunately, they aren’t what the Padres or Tatis had hoped for.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s CT scan yesterday did not reveal the level of healing the Padres hoped. The timeline will be moved back. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) June 14, 2022

Fernando Tatis Jr. has not been cleared to resume swinging a bat, A.J. Preller says. Preller said Tatis has made progress but "not quite at the level ... for a full green light." — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) June 14, 2022

Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci previously reported that the team doesn’t anticipate having him back until July.

Tatís possesses rare power for a shortstop batter and that’s something that’s been missing from the San Diego lineup this season even as they’ve had success. Tatís blasted an NL-high 42 home runs last season in just 130 games, coupling that with 97 RBI and a .975 OPS. Ha-Seong Kim has filled his place at both the plate and on the field in his absence this season.