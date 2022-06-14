When will Jacob deGrom return to Mets lineup this season?

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has yet to suit up for the team during the 2022 season as he’s still recovering from a stress fracture to his right scapula that he suffered during spring training. The two-time NL Cy Young winner has been working his way back and the organization is confident that they’ll have him back on the hill soon.

Jacob deGrom injury update

deGrom recovery is coming along nicely and pitched his third bullpen session on Saturday. News came out over the weekend that the veteran righty is close to having the green light to throw live batting practice.

From yesterday:



Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are set to face hitters in the coming dayshttps://t.co/PhJnDrnt1u — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) June 11, 2022

This is good news for the Mets as they’re also anticipating the return of fellow ace Max Scherzer from an oblique strain. The organization hasn’t provided an exact timetable but its expected that the two stars will return in July at the latest.

It would be a boon for the team to get deGrom and Scherzer back, especially considering how well they’ve played without them. The Mets currently sit atop the NL East standings and have so for a majority of the season.