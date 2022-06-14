How to watch the 2022 U.S. Open via live online stream

The 2022 U.S. Open will be held in The Country Club at Brookline, Massachusetts from Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19. Full coverage of the event will be on NBC, USA Network and streaming through Peacock.

To watch the 2022 U.S. Open on NBC or USA Network, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on USA Network with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

You can also watch streams on USOpen.com, USGA.org, the U.S. Open mobile app, Peacock, and there will be special channels for DirecTV subscribers with those feeds as well. Both the morning and afternoon Featured Groups will be on two different streaming channels, as well as coverage of every shot on Holes 11, 12, and 13 for all players on a third stream.

Live stream options for 2022 U.S. Open are through Peacock, which has several different streams available. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web and on the Peacock App available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to Peacock with packages starting at $4.99 per month.

Thursday Featured Groups (Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook):

7:18 a.m. – Collin Morikawa (+3000), James Piot, Canton, Jon Rahm (+1200)

7:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy (+1000), Hideki Matsuyama (+4000), Xander Schauffele (+1600)

1:14 p.m. – Justin Thomas (+1100), Viktor Hovland (+3500), Tony Finau (+3500)

1:25 p.m. – Brooks Koepka (+4000), Cameron Smith (+2200), Scottie Scheffler (+1400)

Friday Featured Groups

7:29 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

7:40 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

1:03 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Canton, Jon Rahm

1:25 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

USA Network

Thursday: 9:30 to 2 p.m. ET; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Friday: 9:30 to 4 p.m. ET

Thursday: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET

Friday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Thursday and Friday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET; Coverage spanning multiple streams and featured holes.

Coverage schedule, Round 3

Saturday & Sunday: noon to 8 p.m. ET

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning multiple streams and featured holes.

Coverage schedule, Final round

USA Network

10 a.m. to noon: General Coverage

Noon to 8 p.m. ET.: General Coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning multiple streams and featured holes.