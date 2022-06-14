Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 U.S. Open

The 2022 U.S. Open will be held in The Country Club at Brookline, Massachusetts from Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19. Full coverage of the event will be on NBC, USA Network and streaming through Peacock. The 2021 winner, Jon Rahm, will be part of the field and he is betting at +1200 on DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as champion.

Rory McIlroy (+1000), Justin Thomas (+1100), Scottie Scheffler (+1400) and Xander Schauffele (+1600) are some of the other betting favorites, but they’ll need to contend with the infamous winds at Brookline to take home the trophy.

The weather for the weekend will start warm, but cooler days are expected Saturday and Sunday after storms come through Friday.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 U.S. Open starting Thursday, June 16 and ending Sunday, June 19.

Thursday, June 16

Hi 80°, Low 65°: Partly cloudy skies with strong winds from the south 17-20 MPH

Friday, June 17

Hi 86°, Low 62°: Expect rain in the morning with the potential for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chance 55%. Winds out of the southwest from 15-20 MPH

Saturday, June 18

Hi 73°, Low 54°: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance of rain. Winds shifting to the northwest at 15-20 MPH

Sunday, June 19

Hi 67°, Low 52°: Continued cooler temperatures with partly sunny skies. Winds out of the northwest at 15-20 MPH