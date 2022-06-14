 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Canadian Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Canadian Grand Prix.

By TeddyRicketson
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One Racing heads back to the Western Hemisphere for this week’s Canadian Grand Prix. Race week begins on Friday, June 17th with two practice sessions and continues on Saturday, June 18th with another practice and then qualifying. Coverage of the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN3. As we head into race week, Max Verstappen opens as the favorite with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Verstappen is coming off a win at the Azerbaijan GP last week. That was his fifth win of the season and he sits atop the F1 driver standings for the season. He is followed by Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Carlos Sainz Jr. for the top five drivers in the standings heading to this week’s race.

The Canadian Grand Prix hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it was last held, Sebastian Vettel held the pole position, but it was Lewis Hamilton that came away with the win. That was his seventh win at this event and he is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most career wins at this track. Hamilton hasn’t had recent success but has +3500 odds to win his eighth Canadian GP.

2022 Canadien Grand Prix, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 6 Top 10
Max Verstappen -115 +550 -750
Sergio Perez +285 +500 -700
Charles Leclerc +330 +450 -550
Carlos Sainz +2000 +280 -500
George Russell +3000 +280 -500
Lewis Hamilton +3500 +225 -450
Lando Norris +10000 +130 -280
Pierre Gasly +13000 +155 -225
Valtteri Bottas +15000 +200 -175
Fernando Alonso +15000 +165 -200
Esteban Ocon +25000 -125 -150
Daniel Ricciardo +25000 +450 -125
Yuki Tsunoda +50000 +1200 +200
Sebastian Vettel +50000 +550 -140
Kevin Magnussen +50000 +1100 +175
Lance Stroll +60000 +2800 +450
Mick Schumacher +70000 +3000 +500
Guanyu Zhou +70000 +3000 +380
Alexander Albon +80000 +6500 +550
Nicholas Latifi +90000 +15000 +2200

