F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Canadian Grand Prix heading into race week

Formula One Racing heads back to the Western Hemisphere for this week’s Canadian Grand Prix. Race week begins on Friday, June 17th with two practice sessions and continues on Saturday, June 18th with another practice and then qualifying. Coverage of the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN3. As we head into race week, Max Verstappen opens as the favorite with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Verstappen is coming off a win at the Azerbaijan GP last week. That was his fifth win of the season and he sits atop the F1 driver standings for the season. He is followed by Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Carlos Sainz Jr. for the top five drivers in the standings heading to this week’s race.

The Canadian Grand Prix hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it was last held, Sebastian Vettel held the pole position, but it was Lewis Hamilton that came away with the win. That was his seventh win at this event and he is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most career wins at this track. Hamilton hasn’t had recent success but has +3500 odds to win his eighth Canadian GP.

2022 Canadien Grand Prix, opening odds Driver Winner Top 6 Top 10 Driver Winner Top 6 Top 10 Max Verstappen -115 +550 -750 Sergio Perez +285 +500 -700 Charles Leclerc +330 +450 -550 Carlos Sainz +2000 +280 -500 George Russell +3000 +280 -500 Lewis Hamilton +3500 +225 -450 Lando Norris +10000 +130 -280 Pierre Gasly +13000 +155 -225 Valtteri Bottas +15000 +200 -175 Fernando Alonso +15000 +165 -200 Esteban Ocon +25000 -125 -150 Daniel Ricciardo +25000 +450 -125 Yuki Tsunoda +50000 +1200 +200 Sebastian Vettel +50000 +550 -140 Kevin Magnussen +50000 +1100 +175 Lance Stroll +60000 +2800 +450 Mick Schumacher +70000 +3000 +500 Guanyu Zhou +70000 +3000 +380 Alexander Albon +80000 +6500 +550 Nicholas Latifi +90000 +15000 +2200

