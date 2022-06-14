F1 schedule: Canadian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One heads westward for the second time this racing season. The Canadian Grand Prix returns this coming weekend for the first time since 2019. The race has been part of the F1 schedule since 1961 but wasn’t held in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be three practice sessions ahead of qualifying and the race. Two practice sessions will be held on Friday, June 17th at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET. The third practice session will be at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 18th with qualifying following at 4 p.m. ET. The 2022 Canadian GP will be held Sunday, June 19th starting at 2 p.m. ET at the Circuit Filles Villeneuve.

All events will be broadcast on some form of ESPN and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

In 2019, Lewis Hamilton headlined the podium, but Max Verstappen opens as the favorite to win the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Sergio Perez (+285), Charles Leclerc (+330), Carlos Sainz (+2000) and George Russell (+3000) for the best odds to win the race. Hamilton has +3500 odds to win his eighth race which would be the most by a single driver at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Canadian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, June 17

2 p.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

5 p.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

Saturday, June 18

1 p.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

4 p.m. ET — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, June 19

2 p.m. ET — Canadian Grand Prix race — ESPN3, WatchESPN