How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the June 14th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Note that this episode was taped last week, so beware of spoilers.

The developmental brand has its sights set on its Great American Bash special episode coming in July and we’ll be getting plenty of build towards that show in the coming weeks. As for tonight, three matches have been officially announced.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, June 14th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton last week to win the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. She briefly celebrated the victory with Cora Jade before two were ambushed by Toxic Attraction. This prompted Indi Hartwell to come out and even the odds and as a result, we’ll be getting a six-person tag team match between these two parties on tonight’s show.

The Creed Brothers climbed the mountain to win the NXT Tag Team Champions from Pretty Deadly at the In Your House pay-per-view and will have their first title defense tonight against the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. The underlying story is the still simmering tension between the Creeds and Diamond Mine leader Roderick Strong, so we’ll see how that manifests itself tonight.

Also on the show, we’ll get a rematch between Xyon Quinn and Wes Lee and the debut of Giovanni Vinci, who was formerly known as Fabian Aichner in Imperium before being repackaged.